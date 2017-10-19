NAV CANADA announces ratification of collective agreement with ACFO

OTTAWA, Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NAV CANADA today announced that members of the Association of Canadian Financial Officers, which represents approximately 24 financial specialists in Ottawa, have ratified a new collective agreement.

The two year agreement covers the period February 7, 2018 to February 6, 2020 and provides for wage increases in each of the two years.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.

NAV CANADA is a partner in Aireon LLC, an international joint venture deploying a space based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) system that will expand air traffic surveillance to all regions of the globe.

