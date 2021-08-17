Breaking News
Nav Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America List for Fifth Consecutive Year

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nav, the simple and intelligent financing platform for small businesses, today was included on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This year’s recognition marks Nav’s fifth consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 list.

Founded in 2012, Nav has worked with small business owners to match business financing products from top-tier traditional and alternative lenders by utilizing their real business data to meet businesses’ needs. Since its founding, millions of small business owners have been helped by Nav’s platform. Since the pandemic started, Nav facilitated more than 239,000 applications for financing to help small businesses unlock PPP funding. Additionally, Nav helped over 23,000 small businesses to secure business loans through the PPP process.

“The team at Nav has been focused for nearly a decade on helping small business owners navigate the tricky world of business financing,” said Greg Ott, Nav’s CEO. “Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for a fifth year in row is a true testament to our employees and the company’s dedication to helping small business owners. Our data-driven, digital platform that we’ve built has been essential to supporting small businesses through their small business journeys.”

In addition to being named on Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing private companies in America list for the fifth year in a row, the company has continued to be recognized for their growth and work in the state of Utah. In 2020, The Salt Lake Tribune named Nav as a “Top Place to Work in Utah”, and The Utah Business Journal selected Nav as a “Best Company to Work For” in 2019.

More information about Nav is available at Nav.com.

About Nav
Nav uses real business data to quickly match small businesses with the best loans and credit cards. The leading Business Financial Management app, Nav’s intelligent business financing solution powers insights and opportunities for daily financial decisions that fuel their success. Nav’s solution is also leveraged by other business service providers to enhance their customer experience. More about Nav is available at Nav.com.

Contact
[email protected] 

 

