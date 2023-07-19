U.S. Navy Workforce To Explore Design, Capabilities Of Proteus Ocean Group’s Groundbreaking Underwater Research Station To Accelerate Advances in Ocean Technology

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport , the U.S. Navy’s lead research and development (R&D) center for undersea technology, and Proteus Ocean Group have signed a formal agreement to leverage the “underwater space station of the ocean,” PROTEUS™, to collaboratively advance understanding of the undersea environment and knowledge of human physiology while operating for extended periods undersea. Robotics will include human-machine collaboration, and the impact of promising new blue technologies to advance ocean-based ecosystems.

PROTEUS™, the first habitat of this stature, is set to be built and located off the Caribbean island of Curacao. It will serve as an underwater habitat where scientists, innovators, private citizens, the public sector, and global customers can live underwater to study the ocean environment and related technology for extended periods of time. The undersea habitat will provide state-of-the-art scientific laboratories, next generation robotics, access to unique training ranges, high quality living accommodations, and a digital video production facility to deliver live streaming for research and educational programming.

“NUWC Division Newport has over 150 years of experience developing undersea technologies, including Ocean & Biological Inspired Sciences. We actively partner with other organizations to make this expertise and technology available for use in both public and private sectors,” said Dr. Jason Gomez, Chief Technology Officer at NUWC Newport. “We are very excited to collaborate with PROTEUS™ and explore the use of habitats for research purposes.”

In accordance with the U.S. Federal Technology Transfer Act, the new cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) between NUWC and the Proteus Ocean Group will enable collaborative discussions to drive ideas and concepts regarding habitat design and mission operations. NUWC Division Newport looks forward to sharing its expertise to maximize the habitat’s unique capabilities and to further ocean technological advancement and will provide access to experts and other technology relevant to PROTEUS™ activities.

“We welcome NUWC’s experience and collaboration, and the opportunity to see how technologies derived from U.S. Navy research can be used for civilian applications,” said Fabien Cousteau, founder and Chief Oceanic Explorer (COE) of Proteus Ocean Group. “Important partnerships like this one are vital to ensure a safe and secure path forward as we work together to advance ocean exploration, now and in the future.”

The partners may share research initiatives, lessons learned from similar past projects, audio-visual content to become part of future training and educational materials, and operational procedures in support of human safety and undersea operations and will explore ways in which NUWC can bridge the technology gap between basic research and field deployment through use of the PROTEUS™ platform. The parties will also work together to communicate their activities to increase public engagement across the blue economy.

About PROTEUS™

Proteus Ocean Group Ltd. is developing PROTEUS™️, the world’s most advanced underwater station, built to enable research seeking to address the most pressing issues the Earth faces. The multi-purpose marine platform will feature an onsite observatory, state-of-the-art research lab and habitat to facilitate life and work at depth. Accessible to academia, government, private industry, media and tourists, PROTEUS™️ will also be essential to education and the advancement of marine research and development to drive disruptive scientific breakthroughs across areas including medicine, genetics, sustainable energy, and food cultivation. For additional information visit proteusoceangroup.com .

About NUWC

NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher’s Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.

Join our team! NUWC Division Newport, one of the 20 largest employers in Rhode Island, employs a diverse, highly trained, educated, and skilled workforce. We are continuously looking for engineers, scientists, and other STEM professionals, as well as talented business, finance, logistics and other support experts who wish to be at the forefront of undersea research and development. Please connect with NUWC Division Newport Recruiting at this site- https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NUWC-Newport/Career-Opportunities/ and follow us on LinkedIn @NUWC-Newport and on Facebook @NUWCNewport.

