Navico Group Bolsters ACES Strategy with the Launch of New Fathom e-Power System Navico Group Bolsters ACES Strategy with the Launch of New Fathom e-Power System

LOWELL, Mich., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Navico Group, the world’s leading supplier of integrated systems and products, announced today the launch of the new Fathom ® e-Power System , an integrated lithium-ion auxiliary power management system that delivers reliable power and unparalleled performance for the marine and RV sectors. The Fathom system offers advanced digital controls and monitoring of power consumption, delivering information on demand and providing complete control for the user.

“Navico Group’s portfolio of diverse products and brands puts us in a unique position to deliver advanced integrated technologies like the Fathom e-Power System,” said Brett Dibkey, Navico Group President. “We are laser focused on our ACES strategy to transform the boating experience, and a major component of that is electrification. The enhanced Fathom System provides reliable power management and control, allowing users to better understand and manage their power needs.”

A combination of powerful components from industry-leading Navico Group brands including Mastervolt, BEP, CZone®, Ancor, and Blue Sea® Systems, the Fathom e-Power System is a fully vertically integrated solution compromised of energy storage, power conversion and digital monitoring and control. The system allows users to extend time away from the charge source by providing more battery capacity and efficiently managing the electrical system, while also eliminating the noise, vibration and fumes associated with traditional generator experiences. Additionally, an intuitive user interface allows end users to easily monitor and control their power on and off the vessel via multifunction displays or smart mobile devices.

Available in 12V, 24V and 48V customizable kits, Fathom is designed to seamlessly integrate into a wide range of boats and recreational vehicles, providing a simple experience for both the manufacturers and their customers alike. The hardware and software elements are tested and validated to ensure compatibility with the Fathom e-Power system as well as third party hardware. Additional custom kits are scheduled to launch throughout 2023.

“Fathom’s customizable kits were designed to simplify electrification for our OEM partners,” added Dibkey. “The preconfigured kits seamlessly integrate into any vessel or vehicle, allowing manufacturers to better serve their customers’ specific needs.”

“Lithium batteries for marine applications have gained substantial traction in the last decade,” said Eric Lindquist, VP and General Manager, Power Systems at Navico Group. “They last longer, charge faster, reduce weight and maximize space, as well as save time and money in the long run – all while minimizing negative impacts on the environment. With a variety of benefits, it is no surprise that consumers are selecting lithium batteries more frequently, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this shift and provide the most advanced power management system.”

Key features of the Fathom e-Power System include:

Enhanced information accessibility such as monitoring of power consumption from onboard appliances, allowing users to enable smarter power management to conserve energy

The intuitive interface provides an easy-to-understand battery status and includes a practical “time to empty” indicator

Users can enable alerts and guides for optimal recharging with custom preferences

Eliminates the noise, fumes and hassles of traditional generators

Customizable kits for seamless integration with optional add-ons for system enhancements

The Fathom e-Power System will also be on display at METSTRADE Show in November, as well as CES 2023 in Las Vegas as a part of Brunswick Corporation’s exhibit. For more information about the Fathom e-Power System, visit www.navico.com/fathom.

About Brunswick:

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Navico Group, which includes industry-leading brands like MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, Blue Sea Systems and CZone; Mercury distribution including Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.

About Navico Group

A division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), Navico Group is the world’s leading supplier of integrated systems and products to industries ranging from marine to recreational vehicle and beyond. The Navico Group portfolio is comprised of industry-leading brands in power management, digital control & monitoring, networked devices, and marine electronics. Some of the many brands that make up Navico Group include: Ancor, Attwood, B&G, BEP, Blue Sea Systems, C-Map, CZone, Garelick, Lenco, Lowrance, Marinco, Mastervolt, MotorGuide, Progressive Industries, ProMariner, RELiON, Simrad, and Whale.

Attachment

Navico Group Bolsters ACES Strategy with the Launch of New Fathom e-Power System

CONTACT: Lee Gordon Vice President – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Affairs Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003 Cell: 904-860-8848 Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com