WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions, announced today that President and CEO Jack Remondi will speak at the Credit Suisse Annual Financial Services Forum at 8:00 a.m. ET Feb. 15.

A live audio webcast, along with any materials used during the presentation, will be available at Navient.com/investors. A replay will be available for approximately two weeks.

