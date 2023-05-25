WILMINGTON, Del., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions, announced that its board of directors approved a 2023 second quarter dividend of $0.16 per share on the company’s common stock.
The second quarter 2023 dividend will be paid on June 16, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2023.
About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education, health care, and government. Learn more at navient.com.
Contact:
Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com
Investors: Jen Earyes, 703-984-6801, jen.earyes@navient.com
- Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Shareholders: If You Have Incurred Over $100,000 in Losses Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Your Rights Against Plug Power Inc. - May 26, 2023
- Self-Locking Nuts Market Set to Achieve USD 3.1 Billion Revenue by 2031 with 5.8% CAGR – TMR Study - May 26, 2023
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. Welcomes Kevin Mullins as New CEO – Spearheading Next-generation Public Safety Solutions for a Rapidly Evolving World - May 26, 2023