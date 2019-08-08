Navient declares third quarter common stock dividend

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leading education loan management and business processing solutions company, today announced that its board of directors approved a 2019 third quarter dividend of $0.16 per share on the company’s common stock.

The third quarter 2019 dividend will be paid on September 20, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 6, 2019.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The company helps its clients and millions of Americans achieve financial success through services and support. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Navient also employs team members in western New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and other locations. Learn more at navient.com .

