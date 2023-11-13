HERNDON, Va., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Navient has earned 2024 Military Friendly® designations from VIQTORY, publisher of G.I. Jobs® and Military Spouse Magazine®.

It is the tenth consecutive year Navient has been recognized by the publisher for its support of the military.

Navient provides veterans with employment opportunities, offers mentoring and development, and raises funds and awareness for veterans.

Navient participates in hiring events to reach job-seeking veterans and is a member of the Veteran Jobs Mission, a coalition of companies committed to hiring U.S. military veterans and military spouses.

Navient was the first student loan servicer to offer a specialized team for military customers. The Military Benefits team helps service members and their families understand their student loan benefits and options.

The employee-led Veterans Resource Group provides recognition, mentoring and resources to employees and their families connected to the military. Veterans can take advantage of job-based training, tuition reimbursement, military leave benefits and various development programs.

Through partners and employees, Navient supports community groups that provide care and resources to service members and veterans.

Since 2003, the Military Friendly Employers list has come to set the standard for organizations that provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. The list is created each year based on research using public data sources for more than 8,800 employers nationwide, input from employed veterans and responses to a comprehensive employer-submitted survey.

“Organizations earning the Military Friendly Employers designation have wholeheartedly invested in comprehensive and impactful initiatives that bring about positive, life-changing results for our valued service members, dedicated military spouses, and esteemed veterans within their ranks,” said Kayla Lopez, senior director of military partnerships at Military Friendly®. “We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill, but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom.”

About Military Friendly® Employers

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,100 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation annually. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by VIQTORY, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. VIQTORY is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

About VIQTORY

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its owned assets such as Military Spouse Magazine®, Vetrepreneur®, G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.Viqtory.com.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education, healthcare and government. Learn more at navient.com.

Contact:

Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com