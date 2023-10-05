Navient recognized as one of 37 companies in Greater Philadelphia paving the way for gender equity

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions, has been recognized by The Forum of Executive Women for the ninth time as a Champion of Board Diversity. This award annually honors the top public companies in the Philadelphia region with boards comprised of at least 30% women. Navient lands in the top 10 with a female board chair and 44% women on its board.

In collaboration with PwC, The Forum of Executive Women’s annual Women in Leadership Report provides an examination on diversity in the boardrooms and executive suites of the top 100 public companies in the Philadelphia region. With 37 companies receiving the Champion of Board Diversity designation, The Forum and PwC report a record number of Champions this year – up from 35 organizations in the year prior.

The Champions of Board Diversity were celebrated at The Forum’s annual Leadership Breakfast, featuring keynote speaker Liz Tran, executive coach and founder of Reset, an executive coaching company to CEOs and founders. The Women in Leadership 2023 report is available at https://foew.com/.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education, healthcare, and government. Learn more at navient.com.

About The Forum of Executive Women

Founded in 1977, The Forum of Executive Women is the Greater Philadelphia Region’s premier women’s organization, actively working to bring together, and leverage the influence of, professional women to expand the impact and power of women in the workplace and beyond. Forum membership has grown over four decades to comprise nearly 600 of the most influential leaders throughout the region. Visit https://foew.com/ for more information.

Contact:

Media: Arisha Syed, 302-283-2957, arisha.syed@navient.com