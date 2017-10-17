NAVIENT SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Navient Corporation – (NAVI)

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until December 15, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Navient Corporation (Nasdaq:NAVI), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 25, 2016 through October 4, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Navient and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-navi/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by December 15, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Navient and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 5, 2017, the Pennsylvania Attorney General announced a lawsuit against Navient for unfair and deceptive lending practices associated with the origination of subprime loans to high risk borrowers as well as guiding borrowers to payment postponement plans (thereby allowing loan interest to accumulate), rather than promoting income-based repayment plans.

On this news, the price of Navient’s shares plummeted $2.10 per share, or over 14%, from its previous closing price to close at $12.60 per share.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC