Navient to announce fourth-quarter 2019 results on Jan. 21, host earnings call on Jan. 22

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions, today announced it will release its 2019 fourth-quarter financial results on Navient.com/investors after market close on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Navient will host a conference call to review results on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at 8 a.m. ET.

Navient will notify investors when earnings results have been issued by a news release over a wire service and on Twitter @Navient. In addition, the earnings results will also be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website.

To access the conference call, dial 855-838-4156 (USA and Canada) or 267-751-3600 (international) and use access code 5498068 starting at 7:45 a.m. ET. The live audio webcast will be available on Navient.com/investors. Supplemental financial information and presentation slides used during the company’s investor conference call will be available on the company’s website no later than the call’s start time.

A replay of the webcast will be available via the company’s website approximately two hours after the call’s conclusion. A telephone replay may be accessed approximately two hours after the call through Feb. 5, 2020 at 855-859-2056 (USA and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international), with access code 5498068.

About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The company helps its clients and millions of Americans achieve financial success through services and support. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Navient also employs team members in western New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and other locations. Learn more at Navient.com.

Contact:
Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, [email protected]
Investors: Joe Fisher, 302-283-4075, [email protected], Nathan Rutledge, 703-984-6801, [email protected]

