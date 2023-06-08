Melissa Ragan will join leading voices in PBIS instruction at PBIScon23 to speak about cultivating a sense of belonging and fostering positive student behaviors

Navigate360 Chief Learning Officer Melissa Ragan to Keynote PBIScon23 Ragan will join leading voices at PBIScon23 to speak about cultivating a sense of belonging and fostering positive student behaviors

RICHFIELD, OHIO, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Navigate360, the nation’s leader in K–12 school safety and student wellness solutions, announces that Melissa Ragan, Chief Learning Officer at Navigate360, will keynote PBIScon23. The virtual two-day conference on June 21–22 brings together more than 1,500 educators from around the world to learn, network and collaborate to promote positive student behaviors.

Ragan’s presentation, “Together Toward Tomorrow: Nurturing a Collaborative & Supportive Village,” takes place on Wednesday, June 21 at 4 p.m. EDT. Ragan joins leading voices in PBIS instruction presenting during PBIScon23, including Dr. LaQuanta Nelson, Dr. Joe Sanfelippo and Chase Mielke.

Ragan has developed social-emotional learning (SEL) programs for middle and high school students, authored SEL professional development for the United Nations and is part of the UNESCO working group for SEL, the SEL Provider’s Association and The School Superintendents Association (AASA) SEL Working Group. Ragan is also the co-author of The Social Emotional Classroom. A former high school teacher, she brings classroom and leadership experience with large educational publishers to her daily work at Navigate360, where she is an expert in curriculum and professional development practices.

“With the rise in challenging student behaviors seen over the past two years, it’s important for educators to come together, recharge, learn from each other and find new ways to create a positive school climate for every student to learn and grow academically, socially and emotionally,” said Ragan. “I’m honored to join this premier event and contribute to shaping promising futures for our students.”

An annual, all-virtual conference, PBIScon23 consists of several sessions from Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) instructional experts, leaders in the education field and teachers about supporting students’ non-academic needs. PBIS provides a framework for schools and educators to create a safe learning environment where students feel valued and connected through tiered support, allowing for intervention when concerning behaviors require closer attention.

During PBIScon23, attendees will learn:

Solutions to make PBIS work in a high school environment and transform school cultures

Best practices for taking a whole-child approach to supporting students and their diverse needs

Ways to involve local communities and families

Tips for supporting holistic student safety, wellness and success

“I have really enjoyed each of the presentations! I’m so glad I decided to attend the conference,” said Amanda Brooks, Instructor at Oak Park High School and previous PBIScon participant.

Attendees can earn up to 12 professional learning credits for attending the live sessions. To register for PBIScon23, please visit https://www.pbisrewards.com/conference/register/.

About Navigate360

Navigate360 is the premier provider of safety solutions for schools, leading to enhanced student wellbeing. With more than 20 years of experience, our multifaceted, layered approach—providing everything from curricula that support positive behavior and self-image to campus physical safety and personnel training—focuses on incident prevention. Currently, more than 14 million students are attending schools using Navigate360 solutions. To learn more, visit https://www.navigate360.com.

Attachment

Navigate360 Chief Learning Officer Melissa Ragan to Keynote PBIScon23

CONTACT: Kate Reynolds Navigate360 3306610106 press@navigate360.com