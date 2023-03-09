Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District to be acknowledged for its commitment to school culture, climate and student character development through powerful use of social-emotional learning tool, Suite360

RICHFIELD, OHIO, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Navigate360, the nation’s leader in K–12 school safety and student wellness solutions, announces the recognition of Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District in Atlantic County, New Jersey, with the District Excellence Award for School Culture & Climate. This award honors their noteworthy impact on student development and success through continued, proven use of Suite360. Each school within the district will also receive Suite360 Character Excellence Awards with multiple celebrations taking place on the nationally recognized SEL Day, March 10.

Social-emotional learning (SEL) is poised to remain a major focus for districts nationwide. According to EdWeek Market Brief, 60 percent of all districts plan on spending more on SEL in 2023–2024 and 67 percent of all Northeast schools will increase their SEL spending, while 0 percent will decrease their spending. With SEL being a high priority, it’s essential to recognize what’s working.

Greater Egg Harbor’s utilization of Suite360 has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from all key stakeholders, including district and school leadership, families and the students themselves.

“Declining mental health has become an unfortunate trend for high school students across the country,” said Jennifer Rushton, Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment at Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District. “We wanted to address these growing concerns among our students with additional SEL support. Our staff never imagined that it would be embraced in such a positive way. Our students have the confidence to advocate on their own behalf to ensure they receive SEL instruction, including student-led applications during the week of respect and the week of violence awareness. They are taking charge of transforming their school culture – it’s powerful.”

A comprehensive SEL curriculum that empowers students to achieve mental well-being, Suite360 provides flexible delivery options and relevant lessons to help students achieve their full potential. The vetted curriculum is fully aligned with CASEL competencies and includes a robust library of SEL lessons that are engaging and age-appropriate to meet student experiences and needs.

Superintendent of Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District, James Reina, stated, “Suite360 provides us with great flexibility. We can create a program for cause or course in an effort to be proactive. We can also select specific programs to accommodate a student’s specific need in a restorative manner.”

“I do know that it is making a difference,” continued Rushton. “And I do know that students are talking more to adults because they are more informed. They have the language they need to seek guidance now. When young people are going through emotional struggles, they cannot always attach the words to the feelings and now, they have words that match the feelings and are able to talk to counselors. We see more students talking about their needs.”

“According to the most recent Youth Behavioral Risk Survey (YRBS) Summary Trends Report from the CDC, 42 percent of high school students have experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness,” said JP Guilbault, chief executive officer of Navigate360. “I commend Greater Egg Harbor’s use of Suite360 as part of a layered approach to student safety, engagement and wellness. Through their powerful use of this solution, they are tackling vital components of academic and non-academic development that students need to succeed and thrive. Greater Egg Harbor’s accomplishments are noteworthy, particularly within a secondary environment, and show what is possible with a holistic approach to student wellness and success.”

The multi-site celebration for Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District will take place on Friday, March 10, with banner presentations, as well as interview and photo opportunities with district administrators, board members, staff and students.

The schedule is as follows:

8:30 a.m. EST – Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District Office, 1824 Dr. Dennis Foreman Drive, Mays Landing, NJ 08330

9:00 a.m. EST – Absegami High School, 201 S Wrangleboro Rd, Galloway, NJ 08205

10:00 a.m. EST – Cedar Creek High School, 1701 New York Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215

11:00 a.m. EST – Oakcrest High School, 1824 Dr Dennis Forman Dr, Mays Landing, NJ 08330

To RSVP for the event or for more details, please email press@navigate360.com. To learn more about Navigate360, click here.

About Navigate360

Navigate360 is the premier provider of safety solutions for schools, leading to enhanced student well-being. With more than 20 years’ experience, our multifaceted, layered approach—providing everything from curricula that support positive behavior and self-image to campus physical safety and personnel training—focuses on incident prevention. Currently, more than 14 million students are attending schools using Navigate360 solutions.

CONTACT: Kate Reynolds Navigate360 3306610106 press@navigate360.com