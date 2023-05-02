In striving for “zero incidents” of violence and harm, passionate team members say Navigate360 is a great place to work, with 90% feeling good about community contribution and impact

RICHFIELD, OHIO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Navigate360, the nation’s leader in K–12 school safety and student wellness solutions, is proud to have earned a Great Place to Work® Certification™ for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Navigate360. This year, 79% of team members said it’s a great place to work – 22 points higher than the average U.S. company.

“Our team members are true ‘Navigators’ of our mission – they take great pride in our values and in our meaningful work. This certification is a direct reflection of that,” said Navigate360 Chief Executive Officer, JP Guilbault. “Our schools today experience too many incidents of harm, violence and mental health issues and we are on a mission to realizing ‘zero incidents’ – anything less is simply not an option. This mission would not be possible without their dedication, trust and engagement. Our team is second to none, and we could not be more grateful for their efforts every day.”

“In a time where we are seeing widespread impacts from the ‘Great Resignation’, ‘Quiet Quitting’ and tech layoffs across the country, I’m inspired by our team members who choose to seek new skills, new opportunities and career expansion within our organization. With nearly 24% growth in new positions and almost 20% of the workforce growing through promotions and expanding scopes of responsibility, we are fulfilling our promise of providing challenging and meaningful work and greater income opportunity for our passionate team members,” added Guilbault.

This year, in addition to scoring 22 points higher than the average U.S. company on their great place to work score, other high marks included ratings such as:

90% of employees feel good about the ways Navigate360 contributes to the community

90% feel they can take time off from work when they think it is necessary

89% of people here are given a lot of responsibility

89% of people care about each other

“Employee experience is our top priority – every single day,” said Navigate360 Chief Human Resources Officer, Alex Teodosio. “We owe our strong company culture and continued success to our passionate team members. They are the reason Navigate360 obtained the Great Place to Work Certification™.”

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Navigate360 stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

