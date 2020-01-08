Breaking News
Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation Takes Delivery of Five Vessels upon Liquidation of Navios Europe Inc.

MONACO, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (“Navios Acquisition”) (NYSE: NNA), an owner and operator of tanker vessels, announced today the delivery of five product tankers following the liquidation of Navios Europe Inc. (“Navios Europe I”).

Navios Acquisition financed the $81.8 million acquisition, subject to customary working capital adjustments, through (i) $32.5 million of bank financing bearing an interest rate of LIBOR plus 400 bps and maturity in June 2020, (ii) about $33.0 million receivables due from Navios Europe I and (ii) cash from balance sheet.

The five product tankers delivered to Navios Acquisition are: 

Vessels Type Built DWT Charter Rate, net ($) Expected Expiration Date
Perseus N MR1 Tanker 2009 36,264 11,356 04/2020
Star N MR1 Tanker 2009 37,872 11,850 02//2020
Hector N MR1 Tanker 2008 38,402 11,850 01/2020
Aurora N LR1 Tanker 2008 63,495 Floating rate 03/2020
Lumen N LR1 Tanker 2008 63,599 Floating rate 03/2020
Total: 5 vessels   239,632    

About Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation

Navios Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) is an owner and operator of tanker vessels focusing on the transportation of petroleum products (clean and dirty) and bulk liquid chemicals. For more information about Navios Acquisition, please visit our website: www.navios-acquisition.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and expectations, including with respect to Navios Acquisition’s future dividends, expected cash flow generation and Navios Acquisition’s growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further employment contracts. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding expected benefits from our refinancings. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by, Navios Acquisition at the time this press release was issued. Although Navios Acquisition believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Acquisition. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to the creditworthiness of our charterers and the ability of our contract counterparties to fulfill their obligations to us, tanker industry trends, including charter rates and vessel values and factors affecting vessel supply and demand, the aging of our vessels and resultant increases in operation and dry docking costs, the loss of any customer or charter or vessel, our ability to repay outstanding indebtedness, to obtain additional financing and to obtain replacement charters for our vessels, in each case, at commercially acceptable rates or at all, increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to: crew wages, insurance, provisions, port expenses, lube oil, bunkers, repairs, maintenance and general and administrative expenses, the expected cost of, and our ability to comply with, governmental regulations and maritime self-regulatory organization standards, as well as standard regulations imposed by our charterers applicable to our business, potential liability from litigation and our vessel operations, including discharge of pollutants, general domestic and international political conditions, competitive factors in the market in which Navios Acquisition operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Navios Acquisition’s filings with the SEC, including its annual and interim reports filed on Form 20-F and Form 6-K. Navios Acquisition expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Acquisition’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Acquisition makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common stock.

Investor Relations Contact
Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation
+1.212.906.8644 
[email protected]

