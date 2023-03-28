GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (“Navios Holdings”) (NYSE: NM) announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 has been filed with the SEC and can be accessed on Navios Holdings’ website www.navios.com under the “Investors” section.

Alternatively, shareholders may also request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting Navios Holdings at:

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Attn: 20-F Request

Strathvale House

90 N Church Street

P.O. Box 309

Grand Cayman, KY1-1104

Cayman Islands

Tel: +1 345 232 3067

+1.212.906.8643

Email: investors@navios.com

About Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) owns a controlling equity stake in Navios South American Logistics Inc., one of the largest infrastructure and logistics companies in the Hidrovia region of South America and an interest in Navios Maritime Partners L.P., a leading US publicly listed shipping company which owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information about Navios Holdings, please visit our website: www.navios.com.

Contact:

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

+1-345-232-3067

+1-212-906-8643

investors@navios.com