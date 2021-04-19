Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Announces the Date for the Release of Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Announces the Date for the Release of Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

Conference Call & Webcast: Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 8:30 am ET

MONACO, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (“Navios Holdings”) (NYSE:NM) announced today that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Holdings’ senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. The Company will report results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, prior to the conference call.

A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Holdings website at www.navios.com under the “Investors” section by 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.

Conference Call details:
Call Date/Time: Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 8:30 am ET
Call Title: Navios Holdings Q4 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
US Dial In: +1.877.480.3873
International Dial In: +1.404.665.9927
Conference ID: 554 3907

The conference call replay will be available shortly after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:

US Replay Dial In: +1.800.585.8367
International Replay Dial In: +1.404.537.3406
Conference ID: 554 3907

This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Holdings website, www.navios.com, under the “Investors” section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.

About Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) is a global, seaborne shipping and logistics company focused on the transport and transshipment of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal and grain. For more information about Navios Holdings please visit our website: www.navios.com.

Contact:
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.
+1.212.906.8643
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.