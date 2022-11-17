Conference Call & Webcast: Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 8:30 am ET

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (“Navios Holdings”) (NYSE:NM) announced today that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Holdings’ senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The Company will report results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, prior to the conference call.

A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Holdings website at www.navios.com under the “Investors” section by 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.

Conference Call details:

Call Date/Time: Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 8:30 am ET

Call Title: Navios Holdings Q3 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

US Dial In: +1. 800.343.4849

International Dial In: +1.203.518.9783

Conference ID: NMQ322

The conference call replay will be available shortly after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:

US Replay Dial In: +1.800.839.3616

International Replay Dial In: +1.402.220.2974

This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Holdings website, www.navios.com , under the “Investors” section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.

About Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) owns a controlling equity stake in Navios South American Logistics Inc., a leading infrastructure and logistics company in the Hidrovia region of South America and a passive equity interest in Navios Maritime Partners L.P., a leading, US publicly listed shipping company which owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information about Navios Holdings please visit our website: www.navios.com .

Contact:

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

+1-345-232-3067

+1.212.906.8643

investors@navios.com