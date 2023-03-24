MONACO, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (“Navios Partners” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NMM), an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels, announced today the appointment of Vassilios Mouyis to its Board of Directors replacing Orthodoxia Zisimatou who is retiring.

Mr. Mouyis has over 34 years of experience in the shipping industry and is the co-founder of Doric Shipbrokers S.A., a ship brokering firm where he serves as a managing director. Previously, Mr. Mouyis served as a chartering broker at Clarkson’s Plc South African office, Board Member of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. and Board Member of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Mr. Mouyis holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the American College of Greece and a post-graduate diploma in Port and Shipping Administration from The University of Wales, Institute of Science and Technology.

Ms. Frangou commented, “We thank Mrs. Zisimatou for her valuable contribution and input to the Company. We wish her well in her future ventures. We are also delighted with the appointment of Mr. Mouyis, as we believe his deep understanding of the shipping industry will prove valuable.”

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-mlp.com.

