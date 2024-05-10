Conference Call & Webcast: Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 8:30 am ET

MONACO, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (“Navios Partners”) (NYSE:NMM) announced today that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Partners’ senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, prior to the conference call.

A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Partners website at www.navios-mlp.com under the “Investors” section at 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.

Conference Call details:

Call Date/Time: Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 8:30 am ET

Call Title: Navios Partners Q1 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

US Dial In: +1.800.579.2543

International Dial In: +1.785.424.1789

Conference ID: NMMQ124

The conference call replay will be available two hours after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:

US Replay Dial In: +1.888.269.5324

International Replay Dial In: +1.402.220.7325

This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Partners website, www.navios-mlp.com, under the “Investors” section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Navios Partners (NYSE: NMM) is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-mlp.com.

Public & Investor Relations Contact:

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

+1.212.906.8645

[email protected]

Nicolas Bornozis

Capital Link, Inc.

+1.212.661.7566

[email protected]