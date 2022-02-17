Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

  • Revenue:
    • $268.1 million for Q4 2021
    • $713.2 million for the year ended 2021
  • Net cash from operating activities:
    • $129.0 million for Q4 2021
    • $277.2 million for the year ended 2021
  • Net Income:
    • $117.5 million for Q4 2021
    • $516.2 million for the year ended 2021         
  • Adjusted EBITDA:
    • $156.6 million for Q4 2021
    • $426.5 million for the year ended 2021
  • Fleet Update
    • ~$1.0 billion investment in 18 newbuilding vessels delivering through 2024
      • Acquisition of four 5,300 TEU newbuilding containerships in Q4 2021
    • Sale of two 16-year old containerships for $220.0 million

  • ~$670 million contracted revenue from long-term time charters for 11 containerships concluded since Q4 2021

MONACO, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (“Navios Partners”) (NYSE: NMM), an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Angeliki Frangou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Navios Partners stated, “I am pleased with the outstanding results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2021, Navios Partners recorded revenue of $268.1 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $156.6 million and Adjusted Net Income of $121.8 million. For the full year of 2021, Navios Partners recorded revenue of $713.2 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $426.5 million, and Adjusted Net Income of $364.1 million.”

Angeliki Frangou continued, “In 2021, we reimagined the public shipping company. Today, Navios Partners is one of the leading U.S. publicly-listed shipping companies diversified across 15 vessel types in three segments, servicing more than 10 end markets. Each segment works independently to mitigate volatility from the other. While we do not expect this to work perfectly, we believe the diversity will sufficiently reduce volatility and create flexibility in our operational and financial decision-making process as we charter, purchase and sell vessels and finance our activities.”

Fleet Update

  • Acquisition of four 5,300 TEU Newbuilding Containerships in Q4 2021

In November 2021, Navios Partners agreed to purchase four 5,300 TEU newbuilding containerships (two plus two optional) for a purchase price of $62.8 million each. The vessels are expected to be delivered into Navios Partners’ fleet during 2024. The closing of the transaction of the two optional containerships is subject to completion of customary documentation.

Following the acquisition of the four vessels, Navios Partners has an approximately $1.0 billion investment in 18 newbuilding vessels delivering through 2024.

  • Sale of two 16-year old Containerships

In February 2022, Navios Partners agreed to sell the Navios Utmost and the Navios Unite, two 2006-built Containerships of 8,204 TEU each, to an unrelated third party for an aggregate sales price of $220.0 million. The sale is expected to be completed during the second half of 2022.

Following the above transactions, Navios Partners will own and operate a fleet comprised of 54 dry bulk vessels, 47 containerships and 45 tanker vessels.

Secured Long-term Time Charters for 11 Containerships

Navios Partners has secured new long-term time charters for 11 containerships which are expected to generate approximately $670 million contracted revenue.

  • Four 5,300 TEU newbuilding containerships, expected to be delivered in 2024, have been chartered-out for an average period of 64 months, at an average net rate of $37,282 per day.
  • Three 4,250 TEU containerships have been chartered-out for an average period of approximately 36 months, at an average net rate of $50,181 per day (2.7x the current average contracted net rate of $18,541).
  • Two 3,450 TEU containerships have been chartered-out for an average period of approximately 45 months, at an average net rate of $44,250 per day (3.2x the current average contracted net rate of $13,643).
  • Two 2,750 TEU containership have been chartered-out for an average period of approximately 37 months, at an average net rate of $41,805 per day (2.5x the current average contracted net rate of $16,788).

Financing Update

In December 2021, Navios Partners entered into a new sustainability linked credit facility with a commercial bank for a total amount of up to $72.7 million for the refinancing of the existing credit facilities of three tanker and two dry bulk vessels. On December 15, 2021, the full amount was drawn. The new credit facility is repayable in 19 consecutive quarterly installments of $2.2 million each together with a final balloon payment of $30.3 million to be paid on the last repayment date. The facility matures in the fourth quarter of 2026 and bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin (ranging from 270 bps to 280 bps per annum depending on the emission efficiency ratio of the vessels as defined in the loan agreement).

Cash Distribution

The Board of Directors of Navios Partners declared a cash distribution for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $0.05 per unit. The cash distribution was paid on February 11, 2022 to all unitholders of record as of February 9, 2022. The declaration and payment of any further dividends remain subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on, among other things, Navios Partners’ cash requirements as measured by market opportunities and restrictions under its credit agreements and other debt obligations and such other factors as the Board of Directors may deem advisable.

Long-Term Cash Flow

Navios Partners has entered into short, medium and long-term time charter-out agreements for its vessels with a remaining average term of approximately 1.8 years. Navios Partners has currently fixed 53.2% of its available days for 2022 and 27.2% for 2023. Navios Partners expects to generate contracted revenues of approximately $697.2 million and $499.2 million for 2022 and for 2023, respectively. The average expected daily charter-out rate for the fleet is $27,957 and $37,530 for 2022 and for 2023, respectively.

EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS

For the following results and the selected financial data presented herein, Navios Partners has compiled condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three month periods and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. The quarterly information was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or substitution for Navios Partners’ results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”).

Upon completion of the merger (“NMCI Merger”) with Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (“Navios Containers”) on March 31, 2021, beginning from April 1, 2021, and obtaining control over Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (“Navios Acquisition”) on August 25, 2021, beginning from August 26, 2021, the results of operations of Navios Containers and Navios Acquisition are included in Navios Partners’ Consolidated Statements of Operations. On October 15, 2021, Navios Partners completed its merger (“NNA Merger”) with Navios Acquisition.

  Three Month Period Ended
December 31, 2021		     Three Month Period Ended
December 31, 2020 		     Year Ended
December 31, 2021		     Year Ended
December 31, 2020		  
(in $‘000 except per unit data) (unaudited)     (unaudited)     (unaudited)     (unaudited)  
Revenue $ 268,146     $ 69,233       $ 713,175     $ 226,771    
Net Income/ (Loss) attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders $ 117,540     $ (50,167 )     $ 516,186     $ (68,541 )  
Adjusted Net Income attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders $ 121,832 (1)   $ 12,830   (2)    $ 364,146 (3)   $ 9,936   (4)
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 129,020     $ 25,386       $ 277,173     $ 94,086    
EBITDA $ 152,351     $ (27,448 )     $ 578,511     $ 21,366    
Adjusted EBITDA $ 156,643 (1)   $ 35,549   (2)   $ 426,471 (3)   $ 99,843   (4)
Earnings/ (Loss) attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders per Common Unit basic $ 3.89     $ (4.39 )     $ 22.36     $ (6.13 )  
Earnings/ (Loss) attributable to Navios Partners’ Unitholders per Common Unit diluted $ 3.89     $ (4.39 )     $ 22.32     $ (6.13 )  
Adjusted Earnings attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders per Common Unit basic $ 4.03 (1)   $ 1.12   (2)   $ 15.78 (3)   $ 0.89   (4)
Adjusted Earnings attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders per Common Unit diluted $ 4.03 (1)   $ 1.12   (2)   $ 15.75 (3)   $ 0.89   (4)

(1) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three month period ended December 31, 2021 have been adjusted to exclude a: (i) $3.3 million gain related to the sale of one of our vessels; and (ii) $7.6 million of transaction costs in relation to the NNA Merger.

(2) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three month period ended December 31, 2020 have been adjusted to exclude a: (i) $51.0 million impairment loss related to four of our vessels; and (ii) $12.0 million impairment loss related to the sale of two of our vessels.

(3) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders per Common Unit basic and diluted for the year ended December 31, 2021 have been adjusted to exclude: (i) an $80.8 million gain from equity in net earnings of affiliated companies; (ii) a $48.0 million bargain gain upon obtaining control over Navios Acquisition and upon completion of NMCI Merger; (iii) a $33.6 million gain related to the sale of eight of our vessels; and (iv) $10.4 million of transaction costs in relation to the NNA Merger and NMCI Merger.

(4) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders per Common Unit basic and diluted for the year ended December 31, 2020 have been adjusted to exclude a: (i) $6.9 million loss related to the other-than-temporary impairment recognized in the Navios Partners’ receivable from Navios Europe II; (ii) $57.8 million impairment loss related to seven of our vessels; and (iii) $13.8 million impairment loss relating to the sale of three of our vessels.

Three month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Time charter and voyage revenues for the three month period ended December 31, 2021 increased by approximately $198.9 million, or 287.4%, to $268.1 million, as compared to $69.2 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in revenue was mainly attributable to the increase in the size of our fleet and to the increase in Time Charter Equivalent (“TCE”) rate. For the three month period ended December 31, 2021, TCE rate increased by 64.1% to $23,005 per day, as compared to $14,021 per day for the same period in 2020. The available days of the fleet increased by 136.5% to 11,363 days for the three month period ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 4,805 for the same period in 2020 mainly due to the mergers with Navios Containers and Navios Acquisition.

EBITDA of Navios Partners for the three month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted EBITDA increased by approximately $121.1 million to $156.6 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $35.5 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a: (i) $198.9 million increase in time charter and voyage revenues; and (ii) $1.1 million increase in net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest. The above increase was partially mitigated by: (i) a $47.5 million increase in vessel operating expenses, mainly due to the increased fleet; (ii) a $13.9 million increase in time charter and voyage expenses; (iii) an $8.5 million increase in general and administrative expenses, mainly due to the increased fleet; (iv) a $6.3 million increase in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items); (v) a $2.2 million decrease in other income, net and (vi) a $0.5 million decrease in equity net earnings of affiliated companies.

Net income/(loss) attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders for the three month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income for the three month period ended December 31, 2021 amounted to $121.8 million as compared to $12.8 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2020. The increase in Adjusted Net Income was primarily due to a: (i) $121.1 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA; and (ii) $30.9 million increase in amortization of the unfavorable lease terms. The above increase was partially mitigated by a: (i) $30.9 million increase in depreciation and amortization expense; (ii) $9.6 million increase in interest expense and finance cost, net; (iii) $2.4 million increase in amortization for deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items; and (iv) $0.1 million decrease in interest income.

Years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Time charter and voyage revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased by approximately $486.4 million, or 214.5%, to $713.2 million, as compared to $226.8 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in revenue was mainly attributable to the increase in the size of our fleet and to the increase in TCE rate. For the year ended December 31, 2021, TCE rate increased by 73.7% to $21,709 per day, as compared to $12,497 per day for the same period in 2020. The available days of the fleet increased by 82.9% to 31,884 days for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 17,430 for the same period in 2020 mainly due to the NNA Merger and NMCI Merger.

EBITDA of Navios Partners for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $326.7 million to $426.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $99.8 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a: (i) $486.4 million increase in time charter and voyage revenues; and (ii) $4.9 million increase in net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest. The above increase was partially mitigated by a: (i) $97.7 million increase in vessel operating expenses, mainly due to the increased fleet; (ii) $25.1 million increase in time charter and voyage expenses; (iii) $17.5 million increase in general and administrative expenses, mainly due to the increased fleet; (iv) $13.0 million increase in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items); (v) $10.2 million increase in other expense, net; and (vi) $1.1 million decrease in equity in net earnings of affiliated companies.

Net income attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders for the year ended December 31, 2021 was approximately $516.2 million as compared to a $68.5 million net loss for the same period in 2020. Net income/ (loss) was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income for the year ended December 31, 2021 amounted to $364.1 million compared to $9.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in Adjusted Net Income was primarily due to a: (i) $326.7 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA; (ii) $108.5 million increase in the amortization of the unfavorable lease terms recorded in the year ended December 31, 2021; and (iii) $0.3 million increase in interest income. The above increase was partially mitigated by: (i) a $56.7 million increase in depreciation and amortization expense; (ii) an $18.6 million increase in interest expense and finance cost, net; and (iii) a $6.0 million increase in amortization for deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items.

Fleet Employment Profile

The following table reflects certain key indicators of Navios Partners’ core fleet performance for the three month periods and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (including the Navios Containers’ fleet and Navios Acquisition’s tanker fleet for the periods from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 and from August 26, 2021 to December 31, 2021, respectively).         

  Three Month Period Ended
December 31, 2021		   Three Month Period Ended
December 31, 2020		   Year Ended
December 31, 2021		   Year Ended
December 31, 2020
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Available Days (1)   11,363       4,805       31,884       17,430  
Operating Days (2)   11,289       4,780       31,631       17,245  
Fleet Utilization (3)   99.3 %     99.5 %     99.2 %     98.9 %
Time Charter Equivalent Combined (per day) (4) $ 23,005     $ 14,021     $ 21,709     $ 12,497  
Time Charter Equivalent Drybulk (per day) (4) $ 29,548     $ 12,722     $ 23,331     $ 10,989  
Time Charter Equivalent Containers (per day) (4) $ 23,765     $ 19,507     $ 22,435     $ 18,385  
Time Charter Equivalent Tankers (per day) (4) $ 15,426           $ 15,336        
Vessels operating at period end   128       52       128       52  

(1 ) Available days for the fleet represent total calendar days the vessels were in Navios Partners’ possession for the relevant period after subtracting off-hire days associated with scheduled repairs, dry dockings or special surveys and ballast days relating to voyages. The shipping industry uses available days to measure the number of days in a relevant period during which a vessel is capable of generating revenues.
(2 ) Operating days are the number of available days in the relevant period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels are off-hire due to any reason, including unforeseen circumstances. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a relevant period during which vessels actually generate revenues.
(3 ) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that Navios Partners’ vessels were available for generating revenue, and is determined by dividing the number of operating days during a relevant period by the number of available days during that period. The shipping industry uses fleet utilization to measure efficiency in finding employment for vessels and minimizing the amount of days that its vessels are off-hire for reasons other than scheduled repairs, dry dockings or special surveys.
(4 ) TCE rate: Time Charter Equivalent rate per day is defined as voyage, time charter revenues and bareboat charter-out revenues (grossed up by currently applicable fixed vessel operating expenses) less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during the period. The TCE rate per day is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to present the actual daily earnings generated by vessels on various types of charter contracts for the number of available days of the fleet.

Conference Call Details:

Navios Partners’ management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 17, 2022 to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Call Date/Time: Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 8:30 am ET
Call Title: Navios Partners Q4 2021 Financial Results Conference Call 
US Dial In: +1.866.518.6930
International Dial In: +1.203.518.9797
Conference ID: NMMQ421

The conference call replay will be available two hours after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:

US Replay Dial In: +1.800.839.5128
International Replay Dial In: +1.402.220.1504

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live webcast of the conference call, through the Navios Partners website (www.navios-mlp.com) under “Investors”. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Partners website at www.navios-mlp.com under the “Investors” section at 8:00 am ET on the day of the call. 

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-mlp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains and will contain forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, including TCE rates and Navios Partners’ expected cash flow generation, future contracted revenues, future distributions and its ability to make distributions going forward, Navios Partners’ ability to realize the projected advantages of the NNA Merger, opportunities to reinvest cash accretively in a fleet renewal program or otherwise, potential capital gains, its ability to take advantage of dislocation in the market and Navios Partners’ growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters and Navios Partners’ ability to refinance its debt on attractive terms, or at all. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Navios Partners at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Partners believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Partners. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: global and regional economic and political conditions including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts throughout the world to contain its spread, including effects on global economic activity, demand for seaborne transportation of the products we ship, the ability and willingness of charterers to fulfill their obligations to us and prevailing charter rates, the economic condition of the markets in which we operate, shipyards performing scrubber installations, construction of newbuilding vessels, drydocking and repairs, changing vessel crews and availability of financing; potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, diseases, pandemics, political events, piracy or acts by terrorists; uncertainty relating to global trade, including prices of seaborne commodities and continuing issues related to seaborne volume and ton miles, our continued ability to enter into long-term time charters, our ability to maximize the use of our vessels, expected demand in the dry and liquid cargo shipping sectors in general and the demand for our Panamax, Capesize, Ultra-Handymax, Containerships and Tanker vessels in particular, fluctuations in charter rates for dry bulk vessels, containerships and tanker vessels, the aging of our fleet and resultant increases in operations costs, the loss of any customer or charter or vessel, the financial condition of our customers, changes in the availability and costs of funding due to conditions in the bank market, capital markets and other factors, increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to: crew, insurance, provisions, port expenses, lube oil, bunkers, repairs, maintenance and general and administrative expenses, the expected cost of, and our ability to comply with, governmental regulations and maritime self-regulatory organization standards, as well as standard regulations imposed by our charterers applicable to our business, general domestic and international political conditions, competitive factors in the market in which Navios Partners operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in Navios Partners’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 20-Fs and Form 6-Ks. Navios Partners expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Partners’ expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Partners makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common units.

Contacts

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
+1 (212) 906 8645
Investors@navios-mlp.com 

Nicolas Bornozis
Capital Link, Inc.
+1 (212) 661 7566
naviospartners@capitallink.com

EXHIBIT 1

NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars except unit data)

     December 31,
2021
(unaudited)		   December 31,
2020
(unaudited)
ASSETS             
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash    $ 169,446    $ 30,728
Other current assets     56,894     30,052
Vessels, net      2,852,570      1,041,138
Other non-current assets      544,389      105,351
Total assets   $ 3,623,299   $ 1,207,269
              
LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS’ CAPITAL             
Other current liabilities   $ 140,368   $ 51,417
Total borrowings, net (including current and non-current)      1,361,709     486,857
Other non-current liabilities      351,497     14,165
Total partners’ capital      1,769,725      654,830
Total liabilities and partners’ capital    $ 3,623,299    $ 1,207,269


NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars except unit and per unit data)

    Three Month Period Ended
December 31, 2021
(unaudited)		   Three Month Period Ended
December 31, 2020
(unaudited)		   Year Ended
December 31, 2021
(unaudited)		   Year Ended
December 31, 2020
(unaudited)
Time charter and voyage revenues   $ 268,146     $ 69,233     $ 713,175     $ 226,771  
Time charter and voyage expenses     (16,313 )     (2,381 )     (36,142 )     (11,028 )
Direct vessel expenses     (11,252 )     (2,667 )     (29,259 )     (10,337 )
Vessel operating expenses (entirely through related parties transactions)     (72,764 )     (25,308 )     (191,449 )     (93,732 )
General and administrative expenses     (16,744 )     (8,168 )     (41,461 )     (24,012 )
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets     (45,508 )     (14,597 )     (112,817 )     (56,050 )
Amortization of unfavorable lease terms     30,936             108,538        
Gain on sale of vessels     3,277             33,625        
Vessels impairment loss           (62,997 )           (71,577 )
Interest expense and finance cost, net     (15,138 )     (5,523 )     (42,762 )     (24,159 )
Interest income           125       859       639  
Impairment of receivable in affiliated company           —              (6,900 )
Other (expense)/ income, net     (585 )     1,569       (9,449 )     711  
Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies           547       80,839       1,133  
Transaction costs     (7,569 )           (10,439 )      
Bargain gain                 48,015        
Net income/ (loss)   $ 116,486     $ (50,167 )   $ 511,273     $ (68,541 )
Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest     1,054             4,913        
Net income/ (loss) attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders   $ 117,540     $ (50,167 )   $ 516,186     $ (68,541 )

Earnings/ (loss) per unit:

    Three Month
Period Ended
December 31, 2021		     Three Month
Period Ended
December 31, 2020		   Year Ended
December 31, 2021		   Year Ended
December 31, 2020
    (unaudited)     (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Earnings/ (loss) attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders per unit:                          
Earnings/ (loss) attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders per common unit, basic   $ 3.89     $ (4.39 )   $ 22.36   $ (6.13 )
Earnings/ (loss) attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders per common unit, diluted   $ 3.89     $ (4.39 )   $ 22.32   $ (6.13 )


NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.
Other Financial Information
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars except unit data)

  Year Ended
December 31, 2021		   Year Ended
December 31, 2020
(in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 277,173     $ 94,086  
Net cash used in investing activities $ (106,252 )   $ (83,854 )
Net cash used in financing activities $ (32,203 )   $ (9,906 )
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 138,718     $ 326  

EXHIBIT 2      

Owned Drybulk Vessels   Type   Built   Capacity
(DWT)
Serenitas N   Ultra-Handymax   2011   56,644
Navios Christine B   Ultra-Handymax   2009   58,058
Navios Amaryllis   Ultra-Handymax   2008   58,735
Navios La Paix   Ultra-Handymax   2014   61,485
Navios Symmetry   Panamax   2006   74,381
Navios Camelia   Panamax   2009   75,162
Navios Hope   Panamax   2005   75,397
Navios Libertas   Panamax   2007   75,511
Navios Prosperity I   Panamax   2007   75,527
Navios Hyperion   Panamax   2004   75,707
Navios Sagittarius   Panamax   2006   75,756
Navios Anthos   Panamax   2004   75,798
Navios Alegria   Panamax   2004   76,466
Navios Orbiter   Panamax   2004   76,602
Navios Sun   Panamax   2005   76,619
Navios Helios   Panamax   2005   77,075
Navios Victory   Panamax   2014   77,095
Unity N   Panamax   2011   79,642
Odysseus N   Panamax   2011   79,642
Navios Avior   Panamax   2012   81,355
Navios Centaurus   Panamax   2012   81,472
Navios Harmony   Panamax   2006   82,790
Navios Sphera   Panamax   2016   84,872
Navios Apollon I   Panamax   2005   87,052
Copernicus N   Panamax   2010   93,062
Navios Aurora II   Capesize   2009   169,031
Navios Symphony   Capesize   2010   178,132
Navios Ace   Capesize   2011   179,016
Navios Melodia   Capesize   2010   179,132
Navios Luz   Capesize   2010   179,144
Navios Azimuth   Capesize   2011   179,169
Navios Buena Ventura   Capesize   2010   179,259
Navios Fulvia   Capesize   2010   179,263
Navios Aster   Capesize   2010   179,314
Navios Ray   Capesize   2012   179,515
Navios Bonavis   Capesize   2009   180,022
Navios Fantastiks   Capesize   2005   180,265
Navios Sol   Capesize   2009   180,274
Navios Beaufiks   Capesize   2004   180,310
Navios Pollux   Capesize   2009   180,727
Navios Mars   Capesize   2016   181,259
Navios Gem   Capesize   2014   181,336
Navios Joy   Capesize   2013   181,389
Navios Koyo   Capesize   2011   181,415

Owned Containerships   Type   Built   Capacity
(TEU)
Spectrum N   Containership   2009   2,546
Protostar N   Containership   2007   2,741
Fleur N   Containership   2012   2,782
Ete N   Containership   2012   2,782
Navios Summer   Containership   2006   3,450
Matson Oahu   Containership   2006   3,450
Navios Spring   Containership   2007   3,450
Matson Lanai (ex. Navios Amaranth)   Containership   2007   4,250
Navios Indigo   Containership   2007   4,250
Navios Vermilion   Containership   2007   4,250
Navios Verde   Containership   2007   4,250
Navios Amarillo   Containership   2007   4,250
Navios Azure   Containership   2007   4,250
Navios Domino   Containership   2008   4,250
Navios Delight   Containership   2008   4,250
Navios Devotion   Containership   2009   4,250
Navios Destiny   Containership   2009   4,250
Navios Lapis   Containership   2009   4,250
Navios Tempo   Containership   2009   4,250
Navios Dorado   Containership   2010   4,250
Navios Felicitas   Containership   2010   4,360
Bahamas   Containership   2010   4,360
Bermuda   Containership   2010   4,360
Navios Miami   Containership   2009   4,563
Navios Magnolia   Containership   2008   4,730
Navios Jasmine   Containership   2008   4,730
Navios Chrysalis   Containership   2008   4,730
Navios Nerine   Containership   2008   4,730
Hyundai Hongkong   Containership   2006   6,800
Hyundai Singapore   Containership   2006   6,800
Hyundai Busan   Containership   2006   6,800
Hyundai Shanghai   Containership   2006   6,800
Hyundai Tokyo   Containership   2006   6,800
Navios Utmost(1)   Containership   2006   8,204
Navios Unite(1)   Containership   2006   8,204
Navios Unison   Containership   2010   10,000
Navios Constellation   Containership   2011   10,000

(1) Vessel agreed to be sold.

Owned Tanker Vessels   Type   Built   Capacity
(DWT)
Nave Cosmos   Chemical Tanker   2010   25,130
Nave Polaris   Chemical Tanker   2011   25,145
Perseus N   MR1 Product Tanker   2009   36,264
Star N   MR1 Product Tanker   2009   37,836
Hector N   MR1 Product Tanker   2008   38,402
Nave Dorado   MR2 Product Tanker   2005   47,999
Nave Aquila   MR2 Product Tanker   2012   49,991
Nave Atria   MR2 Product Tanker   2012   49,992
Nave Capella   MR2 Product Tanker   2013   49,995
Nave Alderamin   MR2 Product Tanker   2013   49,998
Nave Pyxis   MR2 Product Tanker   2014   49,998
Nave Bellatrix   MR2 Product Tanker   2013   49,999
Nave Orion   MR2 Product Tanker   2013   49,999
Nave Titan   MR2 Product Tanker   2013   49,999
Nave Luminosity   MR2 Product Tanker   2014   49,999
Nave Jupiter   MR2 Product Tanker   2014   49,999
Nave Velocity   MR2 Product Tanker   2015   49,999
Nave Sextans   MR2 Product Tanker   2015   49,999
Nave Orbit   MR2 Product Tanker   2009   50,470
Nave Equator   MR2 Product Tanker   2009   50,542
Bougainville   MR2 Product Tanker   2013   50,626
Nave Equinox   MR2 Product Tanker   2007   50,922
Nave Pulsar   MR2 Product Tanker   2007   50,922
Aurora N   LR1 Product Tanker   2008   63,495
Lumen N   LR1 Product Tanker   2008   63,599
Nave Cetus   LR1 Product Tanker   2012   74,581
Nave Ariadne   LR1 Product Tanker   2007   74,671
Nave Cielo   LR1 Product Tanker   2007   74,671
Nave Rigel   LR1 Product Tanker   2013   74,673
Nave Atropos   LR1 Product Tanker   2013   74,695
Nave Cassiopeia   LR1 Product Tanker   2012   74,711
Nave Andromeda   LR1 Product Tanker   2011   75,000
Nave Estella   LR1 Product Tanker   2012   75,000
Nave Constellation   VLCC   2010   296,988
Nave Universe   VLCC   2011   297,066
Nave Galactic   VLCC   2009   297,168
Nave Spherical   VLCC   2009   297,188
Nave Quasar   VLCC   2010   297,376
Nave Photon   VLCC   2008   297,395
Nave Buena Suerte   VLCC   2011   297,491
Nave Synergy   VLCC   2010   299,973

Bareboat Chartered-in vessels   Type   Built   Capacity
(DWT)		   Purchase Option
Navios Star   Panamax   2021   81,994   Yes
Navios Amitie   Panamax   2021   82,002   Yes
Navios Libra   Panamax   2019   82,011   Yes
Nave Electron   VLCC   2021   313,239   Yes
Baghdad   VLCC   2020   313,433   Yes
Erbil   VLCC   2021   313,486   Yes

Bareboat Chartered-in vessels to be delivered   Type   Delivery date   Capacity
(DWT)		   Purchase Option
TBN I   Capesize   H2 2022   180,000   Yes
TBN II   Capesize   H2 2022   180,000   Yes
TBN III   Capesize   H2 2022   180,000   Yes
TBN VII   Capesize   H1 2023   180,000   Yes
TBN V   Capesize   H1 2023   180,000   Yes
TBN XIV   VLCC   H2 2022   310,000   Yes

Owned to be delivered   Type   Delivery Date   Capacity
DWT / (TEU)
TBN IV   Panamax   H2 2022   81,000
TBN VI   Panamax   H1 2023   81,000
TBN VIII   Containership   H2 2023   5,300
TBN IX   Containership   H2 2023   5,300
TBN X   Containership   H1 2024   5,300
TBN XI   Containership   H1 2024   5,300
TBN XV   Containership   H1 2024   5,300
TBN XVI   Containership   H1 2024   5,300
TBN XII   Containership   H2 2024   5,300
TBN XIII   Containership   H2 2024   5,300
TBN XVII   Containership   H2 2024   5,300
TBN XVIII   Containership   H2 2024   5,300

EXHIBIT 3

Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income / (Loss) attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders and Adjusted Earnings/ (Loss) attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders per Common Unit, basic and diluted are “non-U.S. GAAP financial measures” and should not be used in isolation or considered substitutes for net income/ (loss), cash flow from operating activities and other operations or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

EBITDA represents net income/ (loss) attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders before interest and finance costs, depreciation and amortization (including intangible accelerated amortization) and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding certain items, as described under “Earnings Highlights”. Navios Partners uses Adjusted EBITDA as a liquidity measure and reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable U.S. GAAP liquidity measure. EBITDA in this document is calculated as follows: net cash provided by operating activities adding back, when applicable and as the case may be, the effect of: (i) net increase/(decrease) in operating assets; (ii) net (increase)/ decrease in operating liabilities; (iii) net interest cost; (iv) amortization and write-off of deferred financing cost; (v) equity in net earnings/ (loss) of affiliated companies; (vi) impairment charges; (vii) non-cash accrued interest income and amortization of deferred revenue; (viii) stock-based compensation expense; (ix) non-cash accrued interest income from receivable from affiliated companies; (x) amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset; (xi) gain/(loss) on sale of assets and bargain purchase gain; and (xii) net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest. Navios Partners believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are each the basis upon which liquidity can be assessed and presents useful information to investors regarding Navios Partners’ ability to service and/or incur indebtedness, pay capital expenditures, meet working capital requirements and make cash distributions. Navios Partners also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used: (i) by potential lenders to evaluate potential transactions; (ii) to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates; and (iii) by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.

Each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of Navios Partners’ results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a principal indicator of Navios Partners’ performance. Furthermore, our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.

We present Adjusted Net Income / (Loss) attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income / (Loss) attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders adjusts net income for the items described above under “Earnings Highlights”. The definition of Adjusted Net Income / (Loss) attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders used here may not be comparable to that used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. Adjusted Basic Earnings / (Loss) attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders per Common Unit is defined as Adjusted Net Income / (Loss) attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders divided by the weighted average number of common units outstanding for each of the periods presented, basic and diluted.

EXHIBIT 4

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Cash from Operations

    Three Month Period Ended
December 31, 2021		   Three Month Period Ended
December 31, 2020		     Year Ended
December 31, 2021		   Year Ended
December 31, 2020
    ($ ‘000)
(unaudited)		   ($ ‘000)
(unaudited)		     ($ ‘000)
(unaudited)		   ($ ‘000)
(unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 129,020     $ 25,386     $ 277,173     $ 94,086  
Net increase/ (decrease) in operating assets     30,751       (766 )     93,092       7,261  
Net (increase)/ decrease in operating liabilities     (23,515 )     7,126       3,274       (22,207 )
Net interest cost     15,138       5,398       41,903       23,520  
Amortization and write-off of deferred financing cost     (1,273 )     (571 )     (3,741 )     (2,141 )
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset     214       (253 )     401       (956 )
Non cash accrued interest income and amortization of deferred revenue     (2,162 )     400       (460 )     1,588  
Stock-based compensation     (153 )     (223 )     (523 )     (946 )
Gain on sale of vessels     3,277             33,625        
Vessels impairment loss           (62,997 )           (71,577 )
Bargain gain                 48,015        
Impairment of receivable in affiliated company                       (6,900 )
Allowance for credit losses           (1,495 )           (1,495 )
Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies           547       80,839       1,133  
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest     1,054             4,913        
EBITDA   $ 152,351     $ (27,448 )   $ 578,511     $ 21,366  
Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies                 (80,839 )      
Bargain gain                 (48,015 )      
Transaction costs     7,569             10,439        
Gain on sale of vessels     (3,277 )           (33,625 )      
Impairment of receivable in affiliated company                       6,900  
Vessels impairment loss           62,997             71,577  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 156,643     $ 35,549     $ 426,471     $ 99,843  

    Three Month Period Ended
December 31, 2021		   Three Month Period Ended
December 31, 2020		   Year Ended
December 31, 2021		   Year Ended
December 31, 2020
    ($ ‘000)
(unaudited)		   ($ ‘000)
(unaudited)		   ($ ‘000)
(unaudited)		   ($ ‘000)
(unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 129,020     $ 25,386     $ 277,173     $ 94,086  
Net cash used in investing activities   $ (3,200 )   $ (5,508 )   $ (106,252 )   $ (83,854 )
Net cash used in financing activities   $ (97,554 )   $ (19,765 )   $ (32,203 )   $ (9,906 )

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.