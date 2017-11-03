Navios South American Logistics Inc. Announces Closing of a $100.0 Million Term Loan B Facility

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, Nov. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Navios South American Logistics Inc. (“Navios Logistics”), a subsidiary of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) and Navios Logistics Finance (US) Inc. (collectively, the “Borrowers”), announced today the closing of its new four year, $100.0 million Term Loan B facility (the “Facility”).

The Facility was priced at LIBOR plus 4.75%. The Borrowers intend to use the net proceeds of the Facility (i) to finance a dividend by Navios Logistics to be made following the closing of the Facility, of which Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. would receive $44.7 million, (ii) for general corporate purposes and (iii) to pay fees and expenses related to the Facility.

Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc. acted as sole lead arranger and book-runner for the syndication of the Facility and S. Goldman Advisors, LLC acted as manager of the Facility.

About Navios South American Logistics Inc.

Navios Logistics is one of the largest logistics companies in the Hidrovia region of South America, focusing on the Hidrovia region river system, the main navigable river system in the region, and on cabotage trades along the eastern coast of South America. Navios Logistics serves the storage and marine transportation needs of its petroleum, agricultural and mining customers through its port terminal, river barge and coastal cabotage operations. For more information about Navios Logistics please visit our website: www.navioslogistics.com.

About Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) is a global, vertically integrated seaborne shipping and logistics company focused on the transport and transshipment of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal and grain. For more information about Navios Holdings please visit our website: www.navios.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events including the likelihood that the Facility will close, Navios Logistics’ 2017 cash flow generation, future contracted revenues, opportunities to reinvest cash accretively in a fleet renewal program or otherwise, potential capital gains, our ability to take advantage of dislocation in the market and Navios Logistics’ growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as “may”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “hopes”, “estimates”, and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding expected revenue and time charters.

These forward looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by, Navios Logistics at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Logistics believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Logistics. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward looking statement contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, (i) uncertainty relating to global trade, (ii) demand and/or charter and contract rates for our vessels and port facilities; (iii) production or demand for the types of dry and liquid products that are transported by our vessels or stored in our ports; (iv) operating costs including, but not limited to, changes in crew salaries, insurance, provisions, repairs, maintenance and overhead expenses; (v) changes in interest rates; and other factors listed from time to time in the Navios Logistics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 20-Fs and Form 6-Ks. Navios Logistics expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Logistics’ expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.