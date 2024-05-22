Conference Call & Webcast: Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 8:30 am ET

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Navios South American Logistics Inc. (“Navios Logistics”) announced today that it will host a conference call on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Logistics’ senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, prior to the conference call.

A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Logistics website at www.navioslogistics.com under the “Investors” section by 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.

Conference Call details:

Call Date/Time: Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 8:30 am ET

Call Title: Navios Logistics Q1 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

US Dial In: +1. 800.225.9448

International Dial In: +1.203.518.9708

Conference ID: NSALQ124

The conference call replay will be available shortly after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:

US Replay Dial In: +1.888.566.0860

International Replay Dial In: +1.402.220.0456

This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Logistics website, www.navioslogistics.com, under the “Investors” section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.

About Navios South American Logistics Inc.

Navios South American Logistics Inc. is one of the largest infrastructure and logistics companies in the Hidrovia region of South America, focusing on the Hidrovia region river system, the main navigable river system in the region, and on cabotage trades along the southeastern coast of South America. Navios Logistics serves the storage and marine transportation needs of its petroleum, agricultural and mining customers through its port terminals, river barge and coastal cabotage operations. For more information about Navios Logistics, please visit its website: www.navioslogistics.com.

