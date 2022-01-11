Navis Engineering Turns to KVH Watch Cloud Connect for Maritime IoT Solution

Dynamic positioning systems manufacturer Navis Engineering will offer KVH Watch services to enable remote monitoring of equipment

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), announced today that Navis Engineering, a leading maritime dynamic positioning (DP) control system manufacturer, has joined the KVH Watch® Solution Partner program and will offer KVH Watch Cloud Connect services to deliver a remote monitoring solution for their DP and joystick maneuvering control systems. Navis’s primary markets are the oil and gas and renewables industries, where DP systems provide highly accurate positioning and control of vessels that must be kept stable in deep sea while operating in proximity to offshore installations.

“DP and joystick control systems are crucial to the precise maneuvering of almost any modern vessel and we look forward to offering our customers added value with a range of remote services including real-time monitoring thanks to KVH Watch,” says Alexander Mordvintsev, area sales manager for Navis Engineering. “In addition, the industry sees DP as a gateway to autonomous vessels and we do expect that remote monitoring and advanced connectivity solutions will become mandatory. KVH services can definitely open the door to the maritime future for industry players.”

“The ability to offer real-time monitoring to clients is so important for an OEM like Navis, whose DP control systems are essential to critical O&G operations with the highest standards for cybersecurity and safety at sea,” says Sven Brooks, senior director of IoT business development for KVH. “We are thrilled to welcome Navis as a key KVH Watch Cloud Connect partner.”

KVH recently expanded its suite of KVH Watch maritime IoT solutions with Cloud Connect, a service designed to address the complexity of managing data from hundreds of onboard sensors with a comprehensive package containing data source definitions, data mappings, and associated dashboards. An onboard Cloud Connect Edge Server aggregates and processes data from vessel sensors and provide a containerized, hybrid cloud architecture to enable downsampling, data storage, and data access for analysis, cloud-based data reporting, and dynamic visualizations.

Cloud Connect is part of the KVH Watch maritime IoT suite, which includes the ability to perform on-demand Remote Expert Interventions using video, voice, or text via KVH’s global HTS network. KVH Watch is designed with stakeholder budgets in mind as a Connectivity as a Service (CaaS) program offered for an all-inclusive monthly fee with no equipment purchase CAPEX or maintenance costs for the Watch terminal, Cloud Connect equipment, or Remote Expert Intervention equipment for the subscription duration. For cybersecurity, the KVH Watch antenna provides an isolated-for-purpose LAN, data connectivity at the sensor level, a secure Wi-Fi network for SOLAS-regulated spaces, and a dedicated connectivity solution separating IT and OT as recommended by IMO 2021.

KVH is a mobile tech innovator that provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the award-winning TracPhone® and TracVision® product lines, the global mini-VSAT Broadband sm network, KVH Watch maritime IoT solutions, and AgilePlans® Connectivity as a Service. The company’s KVH Media Group provides news, sports, and entertainment content with such brands as NEWSlink™ and SPORTSlink™.

About Navis Engineering

Navis Engineering designs and manufactures dynamic positioning and maneuvering control systems for different types of ships including offshore vessels, cruise and ferry, workboats and special ships. Founded in the early 1990s, the company has consistently focused on the area of controlling vessel motion and providing excellent service and support.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, innovating to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

