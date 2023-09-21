New Torrance HQ to host comprehensive review of technology, markets and customer pipeline, with financial outlook and site tours, Tuesday December 12th, 2023

TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) announced the 2023 Investor Day, to be held at the company’s new headquarters, on Tuesday 12th December, 2023.

Meeting highlights include:

Four major new GaN/SiC technology platforms and five focus markets, including new GaNSafe technology, positioned to revolutionize AI-based data centers, EV, and renewable applications.

Invited customer presentations, with leading-edge applications enabled by Navitas.

$1B+ customer pipeline & what this means to Navitas growth trajectory, with a preview of 2024 forecast and long-term targets.

Navitas’ unique, detailed view on the past, present and future of power electronics as we look to “Electrify Our World” (guided tour, and management small-group meetings).

For in-person attendance or participation virtually via live-stream, please contact ir@navitassemi.com.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 100 million GaN and 12 million SiC units have been shipped, and with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations, ir@navitassemi.com.

