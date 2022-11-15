Embedded Computing Design awards Navitas for design excellence and market impact at world’s largest power electronics trade fair

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in GaN power ICs and SiC technology, today announced that their GaNSense™ half-bridge power ICs have been awarded ‘Best-in-Show’ from Embedded Computing Design during electronica 2022.

Embedded Computing Design’s ‘Best-in-Show’ highlights the most innovative products on display at leading tradeshows, conferences, and events dedicated to Embedded, Industrial, IoT, AI/Machine Learning, Security, or Power electronics industries.

GaNSense half-bridge power ICs integrate two GaN FETs with drive, control, sensing, autonomous protection, and level-shift isolation, to create a fundamental power-stage building block for power electronics. This revolutionary single-package solution reduces component count and footprint by over 60% compared to existing discretes, which cuts system cost, size, weight, and complexity.

“Winning a ‘Best-in-Show’ award at electronica—the world’s largest electronics trade fair—is great recognition for the highly-skilled and experienced Navitas engineering teams who defined, designed and qualified the NV62xx family,” said Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations. “We’ve proven the half-bridge ICs in fast charger applications, and the same products are already shipping millions of units per quarter into home-appliance motor drives, meeting the even higher requirements for reliability, and efficiency. Of course, many thanks to the Embedded judges for this award!”

GaNSense half-bridge ICs deliver the most integrated solution in the power semiconductor industry – with a 60% reduction in system component count and PCB area. GaNSense ICs offer multiple efficiency and reliability benefits in an easy-to-use, low-profile, low-inductance, industry-standard 6 x 8 mm PQFN. The NV62xx family enables fast time-to-prototype and fast time-to-revenue, and is designed to enable the next generation of soft-switching topologies and exploit GaN’s high-speed, MHz+ fast-switching capability

Navitas were presented with the ‘Best-in-Show’ award at electronica 2022 in Munich, by Rich Nass, EVP of Embedded Computing Design, and Patrick Hopper, president of OpenSystems Media.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 65 million GaN units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures, and Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

