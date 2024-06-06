World-leading performance over temperature enables cool-running, fast-switching 650 V and 1,200 V SiC MOSFETs to support up to 3x more powerful AI data centers and faster charging EVs

TORRANCE, Calif., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry leader in next-generation GaNFast™ gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiC™ silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, announces their new portfolio of Gen-3 ‘Fast’ (G3F) 650 V and 1,200 V SiC MOSFETs optimized for fastest switching speed, highest efficiency, and increased power density for applications such as AI data center power supplies, on-board chargers (OBCs), fast EV roadside super-chargers, and solar / energy-storage systems (ESS). The broad portfolio range covers industry-standard packages from D2PAK-7 to TO-247-4, designed for demanding, high-power, high-reliability applications.

The G3F family is optimized for high-speed switching performance, resulting in 40% improvement to hard-switching figures-of-merits (FOMs) compared to competition in CCM TPPFC systems. This will enable increasing the wattage of next-generation AI power supply units (PSUs) up to 10 kW, and power per rack increase from 30 kW to 100-120 kW.

The G3F GeneSiC MOSFETs are developed using a proprietary ‘trench-assisted planar’ technology and offer better-than-trench MOSFET performance, while also providing superior robustness, manufacturability and cost than competition. G3F MOSFETs deliver high-efficiency with high-speed performance, enabling up to 25°C lower case temperature, and up to 3x longer life than SiC products from other vendors.

The ‘trench-assisted planar’ technology enables an extremely low R DS(ON) increase versus temperature, which results in the lowest power losses across the complete operating range and offers up to 20% lower R DS(ON) under real-life operation at high temperatures compared to competition.

Additionally, all GeneSiC MOSFETs have the highest-published 100%-tested avalanche capability, 30% longer short-circuit withstand time, and tight threshold voltage distributions for easy paralleling, GeneSiC MOSFETs are ideal for high-power, fast-time-to-market applications.

Navitas’ latest 4.5 kW high-power density AI Server PSU reference design in CRPS185 form-factor, showcases the 650 V-rated, 40mOhms G3F FETs for an Interleaved CCM TP PFC topology. Alongside the GaNSafe™ Power ICs in the LLC stage, a power density of 138 W/inch3 and peak efficiency above 97% is realized, which comfortably achieves ‘Titanium Plus’ efficiency standards, now mandatory in Europe.

For the EV market, 1,200 V/34 mOhm (G3F34MT12K) G3F FETs enable Navitas’ new 22 kW, 800V Bi-Directional OBC and 3KW DC-DC converter to achieve a superior power density of 3,5 kW/L and a peak efficiency of 95.5%.

“G3F sets a new standard for efficient, cool-running SiC performance, coupled with high-reliability and robustness for high-power, high-stress systems,” noted Dr. Sid Sundaresan, Senior Vice President of SiC Technology and Operations. “We’re pushing the boundaries of SiC, with up to 600 kHz switching speeds, and hard-switching figures-of-merit up to 40% better than competition.”

Parts are available now to qualified customers. Please contact [email protected] for more information.

