Navitas recently ranked 75th fastest-growing company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, continued growth advances mission to "Electrify Our World™"

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced participation in two upcoming investor conferences.

Wells Fargo: 6th Annual Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) Summit:

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV, 89109

November 29th, 2022, with ‘fire-side chat’ at 10:40am Pacific, and series of 1×1 meetings.

Navitas attendee: Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder.

To register, click here. To listen to the live fire-side chat, click here.

A recording will be available via navitassemi.com/events/.

Barclays: Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference:

The Palace Hotel, 2 New Montgomery Street, San Francisco, CA 94105

December 7th, 2022, with series of 1×1 meetings.

Navitas attendees: Ron Shelton, CFO, and Stephen Oliver, VP Corp. Mktg & IR.

For event information, click here.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 65 million GaN units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures, and Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor and subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

