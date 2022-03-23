Nav’s Greg Ott Named 2022 CEO of the Year by Utah Business Magazine

Ott has been recognized as one of Utah’s top chief executives for his leadership of the Salt Lake City-based company, support of small businesses across the country

SALT LAKE CITY, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nav Technologies, Inc. (“Nav”), the simple and intelligent financing platform that makes it easy for small businesses to compare their financing options, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Greg Ott has been included on the prestigious “ CEO of the Year ” list for 2022 from Utah Business magazine. The annual list recognizes CEOs who have led their organization — as well as business culture in Utah — through strength, courage, and endurance–driving innovation.

For more than 20 years, Ott has served as a strategic and organizational leader in both startups and Fortune 1000 companies. Since joining Nav in 2015, Ott has helped the company raise nearly $90 million in equity capital, grow revenue, headcount, and strategic partnerships. He’s driven a number of milestones and industry firsts including an integrated partnership with Clover, the creation of the first-ever tri-bureau business credit solution, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan calculator , next generation embedded financing solutions , and Instant SMB Financing programs. Under Ott’s leadership, Nav has established itself as one of the nation’s leading small business financing platforms, serving over 1.4 million small businesses.

“Greg has a deep connection to Nav’s mission — to connect underserved small business owners with the financing they need to thrive. He’s been instrumental in the consistent evolution of our company and his vision has helped ensure the growth of both Nav and the businesses we support nationwide,” says Levi King, Nav’s founder and Executive Chairman. “This recognition is not only a testament to his leadership, but also to the entire Nav team, who continue to drive change for small business owners, making it easier to confidently find the right financing options specific to their needs.”

From the start, Greg has understood the importance of small businesses to our national economy and has used his position and knowledge of the financial landscape to advocate on their behalf. Through his commitment to addressing the broken lending landscape, Greg has helped build a mission-driven culture at Nav that is working hard to change the ways small businesses find the support they need. As part of his work, Greg also educates other industry leaders and SMB owners about the future of financing — from impactful fintech events to providing insights to the government leaders making world-changing decisions. Greg Ott has made it a point to transform his knowledge and experience into tangible, positive change for the small businesses that serve our communities.

The recognition of Ott’s exceptional leadership comes on the heels of Nav’s recognition as the 2022 Best Overall Lending Company by Fintech Breakthrough.

Nav is the largest marketplace of curated financial products for small businesses. By using real business data and proprietary scoring, Nav gives small businesses more transparency in finding the right loan or credit card option. Nav offers a unique, financial health dashboard showing credit and cash flow insights alongside recommended financing options. Nav’s platform also seamlessly integrates within other software and websites, making it the leading embedded finance solution for SMBs.

