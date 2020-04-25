In an extraordinary reversal, the U.S. Navy has recommended reinstating the fired captain of the coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, whose crew hailed him as their hero for risking his job to safeguard their lives, officials said on Friday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Navy wants to reinstate fired captain of coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier - April 25, 2020
- Exclusive: China sent team including medical experts to advise on North Korea’s Kim - April 25, 2020
- Trump threatens to block aid for U.S. Postal Service if it does not raise prices for Amazon - April 25, 2020