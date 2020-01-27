Naxos of America Distribution Family Receives 5 GRAMMY® Awards

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 62nd Annual GRAMMY® Awards have been announced by the Recording Academy. Producers, artists, and composers from 2L, Azica, New Amsterdam Records, Reference Recordings, and Signum were all recognized with awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. All of these labels are distributed by Naxos Music Group.

Best Immersive Audio Album award went to Morten Lindberg for his sound mixing on Lux performed by Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene and Nidarosdomens Jentekor on the 2L label.

Complete Choral Works performed by Houston Chamber Choir and Ken Cowan with conductor Robert Simpson won Best Choral Performance on the Signum label.

The Attacca Quartet were awarded their first GRAMMY® for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance for their performance on Orange on New Amsterdam Records.

The GRAMMY® for Best Classical Compendium was presented to The Poetry of Places with pianist, Nadia Shpachenko and producers Marina A. Ledin and Victor Ledin on Reference Recordings.

Composer Jennifer Higdon received the GRAMMY®, Best Contemporary Classical Composition, for Harp Concerto. Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare and The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra perform on this album on the Azica label.

For a second year in a row, all the nominees in the Producer of the Year – Classical category have a body of work that includes recordings from the Naxos of America distributed-label family. We would like to recognize all the nominees in this category: James Ginsburg, Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin, Morten Lindberg, Dirk Sobotka and congratulations to the winner: Blanton Alspaugh.

Mark Jenkins, CEO of Naxos of America, provided comment on the 62nd GRAMMY® Awards:

“On behalf of the entire Naxos organization, I would like to congratulate the winners and nominees of this year’s GRAMMY® Awards, in all categories, not only those on our own Naxos label, but those of our third-party partner labels, whom we proudly distribute and represent. These winners represent the best of the genre, comprising composers, performers and other technical and artistic talent, which Naxos brings to the attention of the music listening world. The variety of musical creativity found in today’s award winners and nominees demonstrate evidence of a diversified musical marketplace, reflecting the evolving eclectic tastes of the modern listener. We celebrate their artistry, their hard work and perseverance, and their collaborative efforts that come to fruition through their recognition as GRAMMY® winners.”

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Naxos of America is the leading independent classical music distributor in the U.S. and Canada. Specializing in state-of-the-art distribution and marketing and promotion, Naxos of America distributes nearly 110,000 SKUs to traditional brick and mortar retail, as well as offering a comprehensive suite of services tailored to consumer direct fulfillment. Naxos of America is also one of the world’s largest digital distributors of independent classical music and video, supplying a catalog of over 1.8 million tracks and 80,000 albums to hundreds of digital platforms and mobile outlets across the globe. Naxos of America offers marketing, publicity, physical and digital e-commerce services, licensing opportunities, streaming services, sales support and customer service for all new releases and active catalog titles of Naxos Records and nearly 1,000 distributed labels.

