NBA head Adam Silver defends response over tweet uproar

NBA commissioner Adam Silver defended the league’s response to the Houston Rockets general manager’s tweet backing Hong Kong democracy protests, telling Japan’s Kyodo News that his organization supports freedom of expression without necessarily endorsing a point of view.
