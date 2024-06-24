Survey results demonstrate continued commitment to employee experience and culture

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NBME, a mission-driven organization that specializes in the creation of high-quality assessments and education tools for health professionals, announces its designation as a Great Place To Work® for 2024-2025. For the second year in a row, NBME earned its certification after an employee engagement survey conducted by Great Place To Work. Great Place To Work states that it is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. This year, 85% of surveyed staff, a 7% increase from last year, said that NBME is a great place to work. In comparison, Great Place To Work states that 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company say their place of employment is great.

NBME embarked on completing the comprehensive certification process again to validate new initiatives created since last year and to measure their impact. The process involves two stages: the Culture Brief™, a company questionnaire, and the Trust Index™ Survey, a signature tool of Great Place To Work, which evaluates 60 aspects of the total job experience. In May 2024, 75% of NBME staff participated in the survey, which focused on five crucial dimensions: respect, fairness, credibility, pride and a sense of belonging. The survey project was led by a diverse, cross-departmental team of employees under the guidance of Janelle Endres, Vice President, Human Resources.

“NBME continues to place great value in the employee experience,” Endres said. “We hope to implement more initiatives that maintain and enhance our company culture so that NBME remains a great place to work for many years.”

The survey results showed:

93% feel they are made to feel welcome when joining NBME.

90% of employees say they are able to take time off from work when they think it’s necessary.

89% are proud to tell others that they work at NBME.

89% feel good about the ways NBME contributes to the community.

Within the last year, NBME implemented several initiatives to further enhance the organizational culture and employee experience. As many organizations choose hybrid or onsite working models, NBME has updated its workplace flexibility policy to provide most employees the option of onsite, hybrid or remote work. This model supports business needs for essential onsite work while allowing eligible employees to choose the environment that works best for them.

To foster and grow a hybrid and remote culture, NBME began hosting Change of Pace Days at its Philadelphia headquarters four times a year. On these days, employees look forward to engaging in professional development, networking and organizational learning.

“The Change of Pace Days are a collective break from routine where we can continue to build our community despite working from different locations. At NBME, we believe in-person interaction is integral to company culture but also value workplace location flexibility. These days create a unique opportunity for staff to connect with each other in the same space and ultimately strengthen our bond,” Jenna Mierzejewski, Manager, Employee Experience, said.

NBME also increased the amount of training and professional development opportunities available to staff and piloted two new Employee Resource Groups to foster diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Through new progressive initiatives such as these, NBME underscores its commitment to inclusivity and professional growth.

Learn more about what makes NBME a great place to work on greatplacetowork.com and nbme.org/careers.

About NBME

NBME offers a versatile selection of high-quality assessments and educational services for students, professionals, educators and institutions dedicated to the evolving needs of medical education and health care. To serve these communities, we collaborate with a comprehensive array of professionals including test developers, academic researchers, scoring experts, practicing physicians, medical educators, state medical board members and public representatives.

Together with the Federation of State Medical Boards, NBME develops and manages the United States Medical Licensing Examination®. In addition, we are committed to meeting the needs of educators and learners globally with assessment products and expert services such as Subject Examinations, Customized Assessment Services, Self-Assessments, the International Foundations of Medicine ® and Item-Writing Workshops.

We also provide medical education funding and mentorship through the Latin America Grants Program, Stemmler Grants and Strategic Educators Enhancement Fellowship, which serve to advance assessment at educators’ and health professionals’ own institutions. Learn more about NBME at NBME.org.

