NORWICH, N.Y., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) reported net income and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $33.8 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, compared to $33.7 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and $30.4 million, or $0.64 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Operating diluted earnings per share1, a non-GAAP measure, which excludes acquisition expenses, acquisition-related provision for credit losses, securities gains (losses) and an impairment of a minority interest equity investment, net of tax, was $0.68 for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $0.88 for the first quarter of 2023 and $0.72 for the fourth quarter of 2023.

CEO Comments

“NBT reported solid results for the quarter despite the ongoing challenges presented by the interest rate environment. Our resilient balance sheet is the foundation that allows our team to execute on our growth strategies across our markets. Our fee-based businesses continued to grow, providing diversified revenue streams that generated 31% of total revenues,” said NBT President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. “NBT is poised to participate in the transformational growth that will occur in our core Upstate NY markets as the result of multiple game-changing investments in semiconductor manufacturing, including the recently announced $6.1 billion grant Micron Technology will receive under the CHIPS & Science Act that will, in part, support its plans to invest as much as $100 billion, over the next ten years, in a new complex of semiconductor chip manufacturing plants near Syracuse.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Net Income Net income of $33.8 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.71

Operating net income of $32.1 million and diluted operating earnings per share of $0.681 Net Interest Income

/ NIM Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis was $95.8 million 1

Net interest margin (“NIM”) on an FTE basis was 3.14% 1 , down 1 basis point (“bps”) from the prior quarter

, down 1 basis point (“bps”) from the prior quarter Included in FTE net interest income was $2.5 million of acquisition-related net accretion consistent with fourth quarter of 2023

Earning asset yields of 4.84% were up 5 bps from the prior quarter

Total cost of funds of 1.79% was up 7 bps from the prior quarter Noninterest Income Noninterest income was $43.2 million, or 31.2% of total revenues, excluding net securities gains (losses) Loans and Credit

Quality Period end total loans of $9.69 billion as of March 31, 2024, up $37.4 million, or 1.6% annualized, from December 31, 2023

Net charge-offs to average loans were 0.19% annualized

Nonperforming loans to total loans were 0.39%, compared to 0.39% in the prior quarter and 0.23% for the first quarter of 2023

Allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.19% Deposits Deposits were $11.20 billion as of March 31, 2024, up $226.3 million, or 2.1%, from December 31, 2023

Total cost of deposits was 1.61% for the first quarter of 2024, up 10 bps from the fourth quarter

Full cycle to-date deposit beta of 30%

Composition of total deposits is diverse and granular with over 561,000 accounts with an average per account balance of $19,947 Capital Stockholders’ equity was $1.44 billion as of March 31, 2024

Tangible book value per share 2 was $22.07 at March 31, 2024

was $22.07 at March 31, 2024 Tangible equity to assets of 7.98% 1

CET1 ratio of 11.68%; Leverage ratio of 10.09%



Loans

Period end total loans were $9.69 billion at March 31, 2024, $9.65 billion at December 31, 2023 and $8.26 billion at March 31, 2023.

Period end total loans increased $37.4 million from December 31, 2023. Total commercial loans increased $19.0 million to $5.00 billion; and total consumer loans increased $18.3 million to $4.69 billion. Excluding the other consumer and residential solar portfolios that are in a planned run-off status, period end loans increased $77.9 million, or 3.6% annualized.

Commercial line of credit utilization rate was 21% at March 31, 2024, compared to 20% at December 31, 2023 and 22% at March 31, 2023.

Deposits

Total deposits at March 31, 2024 increased $226.3 million to $11.20 billion, compared to $10.97 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in deposits was primarily due to the inflow of seasonal municipal deposits during the quarter. The Company continued to experience incremental migration from noninterest bearing and low interest checking and savings accounts into higher cost money market and time deposit instruments.

The loan to deposit ratio was 86.5% at March 31, 2024, compared to 88.0% at December 31, 2023.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 was $95.2 million, which was down $4.0 million, or 4.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2023 and up $0.1 million, or 0.1%, from the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income from the fourth quarter of 2023 resulted from the decrease in short-term interest-bearing accounts and the interest earned on those accounts and one less day in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter 2023.

The NIM on an FTE basis for the first quarter of 2024 was 3.14%, a decrease of only 1 bp from the fourth quarter of 2023, driven by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and a decrease in average balance of noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts, partly offset by lower average balances of short-term borrowings and an increase in average earning asset yields. The NIM on an FTE basis decreased 41 bps from the first quarter of 2023 due to the increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by lower average balances of short-term borrowings, higher earning asset yields and the impact of acquisition-related net accretion.

Earning asset yields for the three months ended March 31, 2024 increased 5 bps from the prior quarter to 4.84% and increased 58 bps from the same quarter in the prior year. Loan yields for the three months ended March 31, 2024 increased 7 bps from the prior quarter to 5.54% and increased 54 bps from the same quarter in the prior year. Average earning assets decreased $290.4 million, or 2.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2023 due to the decrease in the average balance of short-term interest-bearing accounts. Average earning assets grew $1.36 billion, or 12.5%, from the first quarter of 2023 due to the Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (“Salisbury”) acquisition and organic loan growth.

Total cost of deposits, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.61% for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 10 bps from the prior quarter and an increase of 114 bps from the same period in the prior year. For the month of March, the total costs of deposits was 1.64%.

Total cost of funds for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was 1.79%, up 7 bps from the prior quarter and up 104 bps from the first quarter of 2023. For the month of March, the total cost of funds was 1.80%.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses

Net charge-offs to total average loans for the first quarter of 2024 was 19 bps compared to 22 bps in the prior quarter. Net charge-offs for the portfolios in a planned run-off status represented the majority of total net charge-offs for the quarter.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.28% at both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

Provision expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $5.6 million, compared to $5.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The allowance for loan losses was $115.3 million, or 1.19% of total loans, at March 31, 2024, consistent with $114.4 million, or 1.19% of total loans at December 31, 2023.

The reserve for unfunded loan commitments was $4.7 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $5.1 million at December 31, 2023.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income, excluding securities gains (losses), was $43.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, up $5.2 million, or 13.8%, from the fourth quarter of 2023, and $6.8 million higher, or 18.7%, from the first quarter of 2023.

Retirement plan administration fees were up $3.1 million from the prior quarter and were $2.8 million higher than the first quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior quarter, as expected, was due to certain seasonal activity-based fees in the first quarter, organic growth and positive market performance. The increase from the first quarter of 2023 included the impact from the acquisition of Retirement Direct, LLC on July 1, 2023, organic growth and market performance.

Wealth management fees were up $0.5 million from the prior quarter and were $1.6 million higher than the first quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior quarter was driven by organic growth and favorable market performance. The increase from the first quarter of 2023 was driven by the addition of Salisbury revenues, organic growth and market performance.

Insurance services were up $0.7 million from the prior quarter and were $0.5 million higher than the first quarter of 2023 due to organic growth, higher levels of policy renewals and first quarter seasonality.

In the first quarter of 2023, the Company incurred a $5.0 million ($0.09 per diluted share) securities loss on the write-off of an available for sale corporate debt security from a financial institution that failed. In the first quarter of 2024, the Company sold the previously written-off subordinated debt security and recognized a gain of $2.3 million ($0.04 per diluted share).

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense was $91.8 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $92.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $79.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. Total noninterest expense, excluding $0.3 million of acquisition expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $0.6 million of acquisition expenses in the first quarter of 2023, and the $4.8 million impairment of a minority interest equity investment in the fourth quarter of 2023, increased 4.6% compared to the previous quarter and increased 16.6% from the first quarter of 2023.

Salaries and benefits increased 11.4% from the prior quarter driven by higher incentive compensation costs, seasonally higher payroll taxes and stock-based compensation expenses and merit pay increases which were effective in March. The 15.7% increase from the first quarter of 2023 was driven by the impact of the Salisbury acquisition and higher stock-based compensation expenses.

Occupancy costs increased from the prior quarter and the first quarter of 2023 driven by seasonal costs on a linked quarter basis including utilities expenses, timing of maintenance activities and additional expenses from the Salisbury acquisition.

Professional fees and outside services decreased from the prior quarter due to timing of initiatives and increased from the first quarter of 2023 driven by the Salisbury acquisition.

Amortization of intangible assets increased $1.6 million from the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to the amortization of intangible assets related to the Salisbury acquisition.

The decrease in other expenses was $1.2 million compared to the fourth quarter 2023 due primarily to timing of expenses including travel and advertising.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 21.7% for the first quarter of 2024 which was down from 23.5% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 22.2% for the first quarter of 2023.

Capital

Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1 was 7.98% at March 31, 2024. Tangible book value per share 2 was $22.07 at March 31, 2024, $21.72 at December 31, 2023 and $21.52 at March 31, 2023.

was 7.98% at March 31, 2024. Tangible book value per share was $22.07 at March 31, 2024, $21.72 at December 31, 2023 and $21.52 at March 31, 2023. Stockholders’ equity increased $15.7 million from December 31, 2023 driven by net income generation of $33.8 million, partially offset by dividends declared of $15.1 million and a $3.6 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss driven by the change in the market value of securities available for sale.

March 31, 2024, CET1 capital ratio of 11.68%, leverage ratio of 10.09% and total risk-based capital ratio of 14.87%.

Stock Repurchase

The Company purchased 1,900 shares of its common stock during the first quarter of 2024 at an average price of $33.03 per share under its previously announced share repurchase program. The Company may repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time to mitigate the potential dilutive effects of stock-based incentive plans and other potential uses of common stock for corporate purposes. As of March 31, 2024, there were 1,998,100 shares available for repurchase under this plan.

Corporate Overview

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $13.44 billion at March 31, 2024. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 154 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a national benefits administration firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com, www.nbtbank.com, www.epicrps.com and www.nbtinsurance.com.

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2024 2023 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Profitability (reported) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.64 $ 0.54 $ 0.70 $ 0.78 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 47,370,145 47,356,899 45,398,937 43,126,498 43,125,986 Return on average assets3 1.02 % 0.89 % 0.76 % 1.02 % 1.16 % Return on average equity3 9.52 % 8.79 % 7.48 % 9.91 % 11.47 % Return on average tangible common equity1 3 13.87 % 13.08 % 10.73 % 13.13 % 15.31 % Net interest margin1 3 3.14 % 3.15 % 3.21 % 3.27 % 3.55 % 2024 2023 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Profitability (operating) Diluted earnings per share1 $ 0.68 $ 0.72 $ 0.84 $ 0.80 $ 0.88 Return on average assets1 3 0.97 % 0.99 % 1.19 % 1.17 % 1.31 % Return on average equity1 3 9.04 % 9.79 % 11.65 % 11.40 % 12.95 % Return on average tangible common equity1 3 13.20 % 14.49 % 16.43 % 15.08 % 17.27 % 2024 2023 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Balance sheet data Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 156,632 $ 31,378 $ 459,296 $ 31,878 $ 68,045 Securities available for sale 1,418,471 1,430,858 1,399,032 1,453,926 1,512,008 Securities held to maturity 890,863 905,267 914,520 912,876 906,824 Net loans 9,572,777 9,536,313 9,552,774 8,257,724 8,164,328 Total assets 13,439,199 13,309,040 13,827,628 11,890,497 11,839,730 Total deposits 11,195,289 10,968,994 11,401,452 9,529,919 9,681,205 Total borrowings 518,190 637,387 740,603 880,518 703,248 Total liabilities 11,997,784 11,883,349 12,464,807 10,680,004 10,628,071 Stockholders’ equity 1,441,415 1,425,691 1,362,821 1,210,493 1,211,659 Capital Equity to assets 10.73 % 10.71 % 9.86 % 10.18 % 10.23 % Tangible equity ratio1 7.98 % 7.93 % 7.15 % 7.95 % 7.99 % Book value per share $ 30.57 $ 30.26 $ 28.94 $ 28.26 $ 28.24 Tangible book value per share2 $ 22.07 $ 21.72 $ 20.39 $ 21.55 $ 21.52 Leverage ratio 10.09 % 9.71 % 10.23 % 10.51 % 10.43 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.68 % 11.57 % 11.31 % 12.29 % 12.28 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.61 % 12.50 % 12.23 % 13.35 % 13.34 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.87 % 14.75 % 14.45 % 15.50 % 15.53 % Common stock price (end of period) $ 36.68 $ 41.91 $ 31.69 $ 31.85 $ 33.71

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Asset Quality and Consolidated Loan Balances (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Asset quality Nonaccrual loans $ 35,189 $ 34,213 $ 20,736 $ 16,931 $ 16,284 90 days past due and still accruing 2,600 3,661 3,528 2,755 2,328 Total nonperforming loans 37,789 37,874 24,264 19,686 18,612 Other real estate owned – – – 179 105 Total nonperforming assets 37,789 37,874 24,264 19,865 18,717 Allowance for loan losses 115,300 114,400 114,601 100,400 100,250 Asset quality ratios Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.19 % 1.19 % 1.19 % 1.20 % 1.21 % Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.39 % 0.39 % 0.25 % 0.24 % 0.23 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.28 % 0.28 % 0.18 % 0.17 % 0.16 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 305.12 % 302.05 % 472.31 % 510.01 % 538.63 % Past due loans to total loans4 0.33 % 0.32 % 0.49 % 0.45 % 0.30 % Net charge-offs to average loans3 0.19 % 0.22 % 0.18 % 0.17 % 0.19 % 2024 2023 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Loan net charge-offs by line of business Commercial $ 772 $ 1,107 $ (344 ) $ 92 $ (252 ) Residential real estate and home equity (32 ) 11 (75 ) (43 ) 80 Indirect auto 665 399 451 273 423 Residential solar 1,211 1,081 1,253 581 656 Other consumer 2,063 2,729 2,919 2,553 2,904 Total loan net charge-offs $ 4,679 $ 5,327 $ 4,204 $ 3,456 $ 3,811 2024 2023 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans by segment Commercial & industrial 0.79 % 0.84 % 0.87 % 0.86 % 0.85 % Commercial real estate 0.97 % 0.99 % 1.00 % 0.93 % 0.93 % Residential real estate 0.89 % 0.84 % 0.79 % 0.73 % 0.73 % Auto 0.81 % 0.83 % 0.82 % 0.80 % 0.77 % Residential solar 3.58 % 3.28 % 3.19 % 3.09 % 3.04 % Other consumer 4.24 % 4.70 % 5.23 % 5.98 % 6.19 % Total 1.19 % 1.19 % 1.19 % 1.20 % 1.21 % 2024 2023 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Loans by line of business Commercial & industrial $ 1,353,446 $ 1,354,248 $ 1,424,579 $ 1,319,093 $ 1,278,291 Commercial real estate 3,646,739 3,626,910 3,575,595 2,884,264 2,845,631 Residential real estate 2,133,289 2,125,804 2,111,670 1,666,204 1,651,918 Home equity 328,673 337,214 340,777 310,897 308,219 Indirect auto 1,190,734 1,130,132 1,099,558 1,048,739 1,031,315 Residential solar 896,147 917,755 934,082 926,365 920,084 Other consumer 139,049 158,650 181,114 202,562 229,120 Total loans $ 9,688,077 $ 9,650,713 $ 9,667,375 $ 8,358,124 $ 8,264,578

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 162,460 $ 173,811 Short-term interest-bearing accounts 156,632 31,378 Equity securities, at fair value 39,470 37,591 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,418,471 1,430,858 Securities held to maturity (fair value $793,319 and $814,524, respectively) 890,863 905,267 Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 37,336 45,861 Loans held for sale 3,263 3,371 Loans 9,688,077 9,650,713 Less allowance for loan losses 115,300 114,400 Net loans $ 9,572,777 $ 9,536,313 Premises and equipment, net 80,239 80,675 Goodwill 361,851 361,851 Intangible assets, net 38,968 40,443 Bank owned life insurance 267,476 265,732 Other assets 409,393 395,889 Total assets $ 13,439,199 $ 13,309,040 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Demand (noninterest bearing) $ 3,359,789 $ 3,413,829 Savings, NOW and money market 6,467,364 6,230,456 Time 1,368,136 1,324,709 Total deposits $ 11,195,289 $ 10,968,994 Short-term borrowings 267,134 386,651 Long-term debt 29,759 29,796 Subordinated debt, net 120,101 119,744 Junior subordinated debt 101,196 101,196 Other liabilities 284,305 276,968 Total liabilities $ 11,997,784 $ 11,883,349 Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,441,415 $ 1,425,691 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,439,199 $ 13,309,040

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, in thousands except per share data) 2024 2023 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Interest, fee and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 133,146 $ 132,738 $ 122,097 $ 106,935 $ 100,899 Securities available for sale 7,124 7,208 7,495 7,493 7,616 Securities held to maturity 5,303 5,374 5,281 4,991 5,035 Other 1,364 5,594 2,221 1,170 642 Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 146,937 $ 150,914 $ 137,094 $ 120,589 $ 114,192 Interest expense Deposits $ 44,339 $ 42,753 $ 30,758 $ 19,986 $ 11,144 Short-term borrowings 3,421 4,951 7,612 8,126 4,919 Long-term debt 290 294 294 290 47 Subordinated debt 1,800 1,795 1,612 1,335 1,334 Junior subordinated debt 1,913 1,948 1,923 1,767 1,682 Total interest expense $ 51,763 $ 51,741 $ 42,199 $ 31,504 $ 19,126 Net interest income $ 95,174 $ 99,173 $ 94,895 $ 89,085 $ 95,066 Provision for loan losses $ 5,579 $ 5,126 $ 3,883 $ 3,606 $ 3,909 Provision for loan losses – acquisition day 1 non-PCD – – 8,750 – – Total provision for loan losses $ 5,579 $ 5,126 $ 12,633 $ 3,606 $ 3,909 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 89,595 $ 94,047 $ 82,262 $ 85,479 $ 91,157 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 4,117 $ 4,165 $ 3,979 $ 3,733 $ 3,548 Card services income 5,195 5,360 5,503 5,121 4,845 Retirement plan administration fees 14,287 11,226 12,798 11,735 11,462 Wealth management 9,697 9,152 9,297 8,227 8,087 Insurance services 4,388 3,659 4,361 3,716 3,931 Bank owned life insurance income 2,352 1,776 1,568 1,528 1,878 Net securities gains (losses) 2,183 507 (183 ) (4,641 ) (4,998 ) Other 3,173 2,643 2,913 2,626 2,656 Total noninterest income $ 45,392 $ 38,488 $ 40,236 $ 32,045 $ 31,409 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 55,704 $ 50,013 $ 49,248 $ 46,834 $ 48,155 Technology and data services 9,750 10,174 9,677 9,305 9,007 Occupancy 8,098 7,175 7,090 6,923 7,220 Professional fees and outside services 4,853 5,115 4,149 4,159 4,178 Amortization of intangible assets 2,168 2,131 1,609 458 536 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments (450 ) 300 460 (100 ) (630 ) Impairment of a minority interest equity investment – 4,750 – – – Acquisition expenses – 254 7,917 1,189 618 Other 11,650 12,839 10,647 10,026 10,238 Total noninterest expense $ 91,773 $ 92,751 $ 90,797 $ 78,794 $ 79,322 Income before income tax expense $ 43,214 $ 39,784 $ 31,701 $ 38,730 $ 43,244 Income tax expense 9,391 9,338 7,095 8,658 9,586 Net income $ 33,823 $ 30,446 $ 24,606 $ 30,072 $ 33,658 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.72 $ 0.65 $ 0.54 $ 0.70 $ 0.78 Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.64 $ 0.54 $ 0.70 $ 0.78

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Q1 – 2024 Q4 – 2023 Q3 – 2023 Q2 – 2023 Q1 – 2023 Assets Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 47,972 4.48% $ 319,907 5.59% $ 121,384 4.26% $ 28,473 3.62% $ 34,215 2.26% Securities taxable1 2,278,029 1.91% 2,310,409 1.88% 2,364,809 1.90% 2,394,027 1.90% 2,442,732 1.92% Securities tax-exempt 1 5 230,468 3.58% 232,575 3.51% 219,427 3.34% 201,499 2.83% 202,321 2.81% FRB and FHLB stock 42,296 7.89% 47,994 8.98% 53,841 6.76% 51,454 7.12% 41,144 4.45% Loans1 6 9,674,892 5.54% 9,653,191 5.47% 9,043,582 5.36% 8,307,894 5.17% 8,189,520 5.00% Total interest-earning assets $ 12,273,657 4.84% $ 12,564,076 4.79% $ 11,803,043 4.63% $ 10,983,347 4.42% $ 10,909,932 4.26% Other assets 1,055,386 1,052,024 968,220 835,424 836,879 Total assets $ 13,329,043 $ 13,616,100 $ 12,771,263 $ 11,818,771 $ 11,746,811 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Money market deposit accounts $ 3,129,160 3.56% $ 3,045,531 3.43% $ 2,422,451 2.91% $ 2,113,965 2.30% $ 2,081,210 1.22% NOW deposit accounts 1,600,288 0.75% 1,645,401 0.80% 1,513,420 0.57% 1,463,953 0.38% 1,598,834 0.36% Savings deposits 1,607,659 0.04% 1,666,915 0.04% 1,707,094 0.04% 1,708,874 0.03% 1,781,465 0.03% Time deposits 1,352,559 4.00% 1,343,548 3.81% 1,178,352 3.60% 856,305 2.97% 639,645 2.10% Total interest-bearing deposits $ 7,689,666 2.32% $ 7,701,395 2.20% $ 6,821,317 1.79% $ 6,143,097 1.30% $ 6,101,154 0.74% Federal funds purchased 19,769 5.53% 217 5.48% 6,033 5.39% 48,407 5.35% 44,334 4.92% Repurchase agreements 82,419 1.55% 82,387 1.59% 71,516 1.40% 55,627 1.08% 71,340 0.08% Short-term borrowings 213,390 5.34% 345,250 5.31% 540,380 5.34% 557,818 5.27% 357,200 4.96% Long-term debt 29,772 3.92% 29,809 3.91% 29,800 3.91% 29,773 3.91% 7,299 2.61% Subordinated debt, net 119,873 6.04% 119,531 5.96% 109,160 5.86% 97,081 5.52% 96,966 5.58% Junior subordinated debt 101,196 7.60% 101,196 7.64% 101,196 7.54% 101,196 7.00% 101,196 6.74% Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 8,256,085 2.52% $ 8,379,785 2.45% $ 7,679,402 2.18% $ 7,032,999 1.80% $ 6,779,489 1.14% Demand deposits 3,356,607 3,535,815 3,498,424 3,316,955 3,502,489 Other liabilities 286,749 326,857 287,751 251,511 274,517 Stockholders’ equity 1,429,602 1,373,643 1,305,686 1,217,306 1,190,316 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,329,043 $ 13,616,100 $ 12,771,263 $ 11,818,771 $ 11,746,811 Interest rate spread 2.32% 2.34% 2.45% 2.62% 3.12% Net interest margin (FTE)1 3.14% 3.15% 3.21% 3.27% 3.55%