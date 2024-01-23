NORWICH, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) reported net income and diluted earnings per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $30.4 million, or $0.64 per diluted common share, compared to $36.1 million, or $0.84 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and $24.6 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2023. Operating diluted earnings per share1, a non-GAAP measure, which excludes acquisition expenses, acquisition-related provision for credit losses, securities gains (losses) and impairment of a minority interest equity investment, net of tax, was $0.72 for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $0.86 in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $0.84 in the third quarter of 2023.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $118.8 million, or $2.65 per diluted common share, compared to $152.0 million, or $3.52 per diluted common share, in the prior year. Operating diluted earnings per share1 was $3.23 for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $3.56 in the prior year.

CEO Comments

“NBT’s fourth quarter and full year results reflect our consistent dedication to improving our traditional banking franchise while growing our diversified revenue sources,” said NBT President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. “In a year characterized by unprecedented market volatility, we grew loans and deposits, maintained strong asset quality, improved our capital position, completed the high-value acquisition of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc., and continued to deliver best-in-class customer service.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Net Income Net income of $30.4 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.64

Operating net income was $33.9 million and diluted operating earnings per share of $0.721 Net Interest Income / NIM Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis was $99.8 million 1

Net interest margin (“NIM”) on an FTE basis was 3.15% 1 , down 6 basis points (“bps”) from the prior quarter

, down 6 basis points (“bps”) from the prior quarter Included in FTE net interest income was $2.6 million of acquisition-related net accretion which positively impacted NIM by 8 bps

Earning asset yields of 4.79% were up 16 bps from the prior quarter

Total cost of funds of 1.72% was up 22 bps from the prior quarter Noninterest Income Excluding net securities gains (losses), noninterest income was $38.0 million, or 27.7% of total revenues Loans and Credit Quality Period end total loans of $9.65 billion as of December 31, 2023, up $1.50 billion from December 31, 2022, and included $1.18 billion of loans acquired from Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (“Salisbury”)

Excluding loans acquired from Salisbury, loans grew $320.6 million, or 3.9%, year-over-year

Net charge-offs to average loans were 0.22%

Nonperforming loans to total loans were 0.39%, compared to 0.25% in the prior quarter and 0.26% in the fourth quarter of 2022

Allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.19% Deposits Deposits were $10.97 billion as of December 31, 2023, up $1.47 billion from December 31, 2022, and included $1.31 billion in deposits acquired from Salisbury

Total cost of deposits was 1.51% for the fourth quarter of 2023, up 33 bps from the third quarter

Full cycle to-date deposit beta of 28%

Composition of total deposits is diverse and granular with over 563,000 accounts with an average per account balance of $19,483 Capital Stockholders’ equity was $1.43 billion as of December 31, 2023

Tangible book value per share 2 was $21.72 at December 31, 2023

was $21.72 at December 31, 2023 Tangible equity to assets grew 11% to 7.93% 1

CET1 ratio of 11.57%; Leverage ratio of 9.71%



Loans

Period end total loans were $9.65 billion at December 31, 2023, consistent with the end of the third quarter of 2023 and were $8.15 billion at December 31, 2022.

Period end total loans increased $1.50 billion from December 31, 2022, including loans acquired from Salisbury. Commercial and industrial loans increased $88.2 million to $1.35 billion; commercial real estate loans increased $819.0 million to $3.63 billion; and total consumer loans increased $593.4 million to $4.67 billion.

Commercial line of credit utilization rate was 20% at December 31, 2023, compared to 22% at September 30, 2023 and 21% at December 31, 2022.

Deposits

Total deposits at December 31, 2023 were $10.97 billion, compared to $9.50 billion at December 31, 2022. The Company continued to experience incremental migration from noninterest bearing and low interest checking and savings accounts into higher cost money market and time deposit instruments, during each quarter of 2023.

Loan to deposit ratio was 88.0% at December 31, 2023, compared to 85.8% at December 31, 2022. Consistent with historical trends and as seasonally expected, ending deposits declined from September 30, 2023 to December 31, 2023.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $99.2 million, which was up $4.3 million, or 4.5%, from the third quarter of 2023 and down $0.6 million, or 0.6%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income resulted from the benefit of the full quarter impact of the Salisbury acquisition and was partially offset by the increase in cost of funds outpacing the improvement in asset yields during the quarter.

The NIM on an FTE basis for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.15%, a decrease of 6 bps from the third quarter of 2023, driven by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, partly offset by an increase in average earning asset yields and a full quarter impact of acquisition-related net accretion. The NIM on an FTE basis decreased 53 bps from the fourth quarter of 2022 due to the increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and higher short-term borrowings costs and average balances, partially offset by higher earning asset yields.

Earning asset yields for the three months ended December 31, 2023 increased 16 bps from the prior quarter to 4.79% and increased 77 bps from the same quarter in the prior year. Average earning assets grew $761.0 million, or 6.4%, from the third quarter of 2023 due to the Salisbury acquisition and organic loan growth.

Total cost of deposits, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.51% for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 33 bps from the prior quarter and up 134 bps from the same period in the prior year.

Total cost of funds for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was 1.72%, up 22 bps from the prior quarter and up 135 bps from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses

Net charge-offs to total average loans was 22 bps compared to 18 bps in both the prior quarter and in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs for the portfolios in a planned run-off status represented the majority of total net charge-offs for the quarter and full year.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.28% at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.18% at both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. The increase in nonperforming assets was attributable to a diversified, multi-tenant commercial real estate development relationship that was placed into a nonaccrual status in the fourth quarter of 2023, in which NBT is a participant. The relationship is being actively managed and recent appraised values continue to support its carrying value, and as such, no specific reserve has been established.

Provision expense for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $5.1 million, compared to $12.6 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $7.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Included in the provision expense in the third quarter of 2023 was $8.8 million of acquisition-related provision for loan losses.

The allowance for loan losses was $114.4 million, or 1.19% of total loans, at December 31, 2023, consistent with September 30, 2023 and 1.24% of total loans at December 31, 2022. The allowance was consistent with the third quarter of 2023 and the increase in the allowance for loan losses from the fourth quarter of 2022 was due to $14.5 million of allowance for acquired Salisbury loans which included both the $8.8 million of non-purchased credit deteriorated allowance recognized through the provision for loan losses and the $5.8 million of purchased credit deteriorated allowance reclassified from loans.

The reserve for unfunded loan commitments increased to $5.1 million at December 31, 2023 compared to the prior quarter-end at $4.8 million and to $5.1 million at December 31, 2022. The provision for unfunded loan commitments in the third quarter of 2023 included $0.8 million of acquisition-related provision for unfunded loan commitments.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income, excluding securities gains (losses), was $38.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, down $2.4 million from the seasonally high third quarter, and $3.7 million higher, or 10.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Service charges on deposit accounts were higher than the prior quarter and the fourth quarter of 2022 due primarily to the Salisbury acquisition and new account growth.

Retirement plan administration fees were down $1.6 million from the prior quarter and were $0.6 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease from the prior quarter, as expected, was due to certain seasonal activity-based fees in the third quarter. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2022 included the impact from the acquisition of Retirement Direct, LLC on July 1, 2023.

Wealth management fees were consistent with the prior quarter as certain prior quarter seasonal activity-based fees were offset by the full quarter addition of Salisbury revenues and were $1.1 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2022.

Insurance services were down $0.7 million from the third quarter which has comparatively higher levels of policy renewals than the fourth quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense was $92.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $90.8 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $79.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Total noninterest expense, excluding $0.3 million of acquisition expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023, $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and the $4.8 million impairment of a minority interest equity investment in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 5.9% compared to the previous quarter primarily due to a full quarter impact of the Salisbury acquisition and higher professional service fees and increased 11.7% from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Salaries and benefits increased 1.6% from the prior quarter driven by the full quarter impact of the Salisbury acquisition and was partially offset by lower quarterly incentive costs.

Technology and data services, professional fees and outside services, and advertising increased from the prior quarter and the fourth quarter of 2022 due to the timing of initiatives that occurred following the completion of the Salisbury acquisition in the third quarter.

Amortization of intangible assets increased $0.5 million from the prior quarter and $1.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to the amortization of intangible assets related to the Salisbury acquisition.

FDIC assessment expense increased $0.2 million in the prior quarter primarily due to the acquisition of Salisbury and increased $1.1 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 driven by the statutory increase in the FDIC assessment rate.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a full $4.8 million ($0.08 per diluted share) impairment of its minority interest equity investment in a provider of financial and technology services to residential solar equipment installers, due to the uncertainty in the realizability of the investment.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 23.5% for the fourth quarter of 2023 which was up from 22.4% in the third quarter of 2023 and 22.6% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and primarily to adjust to a full year tax rate for 2023 of 22.6%, including assessment of acquisition related items.

Capital

Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1 was 7.93% at December 31, 2023. Tangible book value per share 2 was $21.72 at December 31, 2023, $20.39 at September 30, 2023 and $20.65 at December 31, 2022.

was 7.93% at December 31, 2023. Tangible book value per share was $21.72 at December 31, 2023, $20.39 at September 30, 2023 and $20.65 at December 31, 2022. Stockholders’ equity increased $252.1 million from December 31, 2022 driven by the Salisbury acquisition adding $161.7 million of capital, net income generation of $118.8 million and a $29.1 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income driven by the change in the market value of securities available for sale, partially offset by dividends declared of $55.9 million and the repurchase of common stock of $4.9 million.

December 31, 2023, CET1 capital ratio of 11.57%, leverage ratio of 9.71% and total risk-based capital ratio of 14.75%.

Dividend

On January 22, 2024, the Board of Directors approved a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.32 per share, which represents a $0.02 per quarter, or 6.7%, increase over the dividend paid in the first quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2024 to stockholders of record as of March 1, 2024.

Stock Repurchase

The Company purchased 155,500 shares of its common stock during 2023 at an average price of $31.79 per share under its previously announced share repurchase program. The repurchase program under which these shares were purchased expired on December 31, 2023.

On December 18, 2023, the Board of Directors authorized and approved an amendment to the Company’s previously announced stock repurchase program. Pursuant to the amended stock repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to 2,000,000 of the currently outstanding shares of its common stock with all repurchases under the stock repurchase program to be made by December 31, 2025. The Company may repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time to mitigate the potential dilutive effects of stock-based incentive plans and other potential uses of common stock for corporate purposes.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, the comparable GAAP measure, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the accompanying tables. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information that is important to an understanding of the results of the Company’s core business as well as provide information standard in the financial institution industry. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Amounts previously reported in the consolidated financial statements are reclassified whenever necessary to conform to current period presentation.

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2023

2022 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Profitability (reported) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.64 $ 0.54 $ 0.70 $ 0.78 $ 0.84 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 47,356,899 45,398,937 43,126,498 43,125,986 43,144,666 Return on average assets3 0.89 % 0.76 % 1.02 % 1.16 % 1.23 % Return on average equity3 8.79 % 7.48 % 9.91 % 11.47 % 12.30 % Return on average tangible common equity1 3 13.08 % 10.73 % 13.13 % 15.31 % 16.54 % Net interest margin1 3 3.15 % 3.21 % 3.27 % 3.55 % 3.68 % 12 Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Profitability (reported) Diluted earnings per share $ 2.65 $ 3.52 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 44,770,171 43,181,312 Return on average assets 0.95 % 1.29 % Return on average equity 9.34 % 12.67 % Return on average tangible common equity1 13.02 % 16.89 % Net interest margin1 3.29 % 3.34 % 2023 2022 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Profitability (operating) Diluted earnings per share1 $ 0.72 $ 0.84 $ 0.80 $ 0.88 $ 0.86 Return on average assets1 3 0.99 % 1.19 % 1.17 % 1.31 % 1.26 % Return on average equity1 3 9.79 % 11.65 % 11.40 % 12.95 % 12.61 % Return on average tangible common equity1 3 14.49 % 16.43 % 15.08 % 17.27 % 16.95 % 12 Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Profitability (operating) Diluted earnings per share1 $ 3.23 $ 3.56 Return on average assets1 1.16 % 1.30 % Return on average equity1 11.38 % 12.81 % Return on average tangible common equity1 15.78 % 17.06 % 2023 2022 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Balance sheet data Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 31,378 $ 459,296 $ 31,878 $ 68,045 $ 30,862 Securities available for sale 1,430,858 1,399,032 1,453,926 1,512,008 1,527,225 Securities held to maturity 905,267 914,520 912,876 906,824 919,517 Net loans 9,536,313 9,552,774 8,257,724 8,164,328 8,049,347 Total assets 13,309,040 13,827,628 11,890,497 11,839,730 11,739,296 Total deposits 10,968,994 11,401,452 9,529,919 9,681,205 9,495,933 Total borrowings 637,387 740,603 880,518 703,248 787,950 Total liabilities 11,883,349 12,464,807 10,680,004 10,628,071 10,565,742 Stockholders’ equity 1,425,691 1,362,821 1,210,493 1,211,659 1,173,554 Capital Equity to assets 10.71 % 9.86 % 10.18 % 10.23 % 10.00 % Tangible equity ratio1 7.93 % 7.15 % 7.95 % 7.99 % 7.73 % Book value per share $ 30.26 $ 28.94 $ 28.26 $ 28.24 $ 27.38 Tangible book value per share2 $ 21.72 $ 20.39 $ 21.55 $ 21.52 $ 20.65 Leverage ratio 9.71 % 10.23 % 10.51 % 10.43 % 10.32 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.57 % 11.31 % 12.29 % 12.28 % 12.12 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.50 % 12.23 % 13.35 % 13.34 % 13.19 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.75 % 14.45 % 15.50 % 15.53 % 15.38 % Common stock price (end of period) $ 41.91 $ 31.69 $ 31.85 $ 33.71 $ 43.42

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Asset Quality and Consolidated Loan Balances (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Asset quality Nonaccrual loans $ 34,213 $ 20,736 $ 16,931 $ 16,284 $ 17,233 90 days past due and still accruing 3,661 3,528 2,755 2,328 3,823 Total nonperforming loans 37,874 24,264 19,686 18,612 21,056 Other real estate owned – – 179 105 105 Total nonperforming assets 37,874 24,264 19,865 18,717 21,161 Allowance for loan losses 114,400 114,601 100,400 100,250 100,800 Asset quality ratios Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.19 % 1.19 % 1.20 % 1.21 % 1.24 % Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.39 % 0.25 % 0.24 % 0.23 % 0.26 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.28 % 0.18 % 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.18 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 302.05 % 472.31 % 510.01 % 538.63 % 478.72 % Past due loans to total loans4 0.32 % 0.49 % 0.45 % 0.30 % 0.33 % Net charge-offs to average loans3 0.22 % 0.18 % 0.17 % 0.19 % 0.18 % 2023 2022 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Loan net charge-offs by line of business Commercial $ 1,107 $ (344 ) $ 92 $ (252 ) $ (37 ) Residential real estate and home equity 11 (75 ) (43 ) 80 (79 ) Indirect auto 399 451 273 423 445 Residential solar 1,081 1,253 581 656 596 Other consumer 2,729 2,919 2,553 2,904 2,752 Total loan net charge-offs $ 5,327 $ 4,204 $ 3,456 $ 3,811 $ 3,677 2023 2022 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans by segment Commercial & industrial 0.84 % 0.87 % 0.86 % 0.85 % 0.82 % Commercial real estate 0.99 % 1.00 % 0.93 % 0.93 % 0.91 % Residential real estate 0.84 % 0.79 % 0.73 % 0.73 % 0.72 % Auto 0.83 % 0.82 % 0.80 % 0.77 % 0.81 % Residential solar 3.28 % 3.19 % 3.09 % 3.04 % 3.21 % Other consumer 4.70 % 5.23 % 5.98 % 6.19 % 6.27 % Total 1.19 % 1.19 % 1.20 % 1.21 % 1.24 % 2023 2022 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Loans by line of business Commercial & industrial $ 1,354,248 $ 1,424,579 $ 1,319,093 $ 1,278,291 $ 1,266,031 Commercial real estate 3,626,910 3,575,595 2,884,264 2,845,631 2,807,941 Residential real estate 2,125,804 2,111,670 1,666,204 1,651,918 1,649,870 Indirect auto 1,130,132 1,099,558 1,048,739 1,031,315 989,587 Residential solar 917,755 934,082 926,365 920,084 856,798 Home equity 337,214 340,777 310,897 308,219 314,124 Other consumer 158,650 181,114 202,562 229,120 265,796 Total loans $ 9,650,713 $ 9,667,375 $ 8,358,124 $ 8,264,578 $ 8,150,147

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 173,811 $ 166,488 Short-term interest-bearing accounts 31,378 30,862 Equity securities, at fair value 37,591 30,784 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,430,858 1,527,225 Securities held to maturity (fair value $814,524 and $812,647, respectively) 905,267 919,517 Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 45,861 44,713 Loans held for sale 3,371 562 Loans 9,650,713 8,150,147 Less allowance for loan losses 114,400 100,800 Net loans $ 9,536,313 $ 8,049,347 Premises and equipment, net 80,675 69,047 Goodwill 361,851 281,204 Intangible assets, net 40,443 7,341 Bank owned life insurance 265,732 232,409 Other assets 395,889 379,797 Total assets $ 13,309,040 $ 11,739,296 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Demand (noninterest bearing) $ 3,413,829 $ 3,617,324 Savings, NOW and money market 6,230,456 5,444,837 Time 1,324,709 433,772 Total deposits $ 10,968,994 $ 9,495,933 Short-term borrowings 386,651 585,012 Long-term debt 29,796 4,815 Subordinated debt, net 119,744 96,927 Junior subordinated debt 101,196 101,196 Other liabilities 276,968 281,859 Total liabilities $ 11,883,349 $ 10,565,742 Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,425,691 $ 1,173,554 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,309,040 $ 11,739,296

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest, fee and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 132,738 $ 95,620 $ 462,669 $ 332,768 Securities available for sale 7,208 7,831 29,812 29,653 Securities held to maturity 5,374 5,050 20,681 17,582 Other 5,594 671 9,627 4,067 Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 150,914 $ 109,172 $ 522,789 $ 384,070 Interest expense Deposits $ 42,753 $ 4,092 $ 104,641 $ 9,923 Short-term borrowings 4,951 2,510 25,608 2,623 Long-term debt 294 21 925 161 Subordinated debt 1,795 1,346 6,076 5,424 Junior subordinated debt 1,948 1,424 7,320 3,749 Total interest expense $ 51,741 $ 9,393 $ 144,570 $ 21,880 Net interest income $ 99,173 $ 99,779 $ 378,219 $ 362,190 Provision for loan losses $ 5,126 $ 7,677 $ 16,524 $ 17,147 Provision for loan losses – acquisition day 1 non-PCD – – 8,750 – Total provision for loan losses $ 5,126 $ 7,677 $ 25,274 $ 17,147 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 94,047 $ 92,102 $ 352,945 $ 345,043 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 4,165 $ 3,598 $ 15,425 $ 14,630 Card services income 5,360 4,958 20,829 29,058 Retirement plan administration fees 11,226 10,661 47,221 48,112 Wealth management 9,152 8,017 34,763 33,311 Insurance services 3,659 3,438 15,667 14,696 Bank owned life insurance income 1,776 1,419 6,750 6,044 Net securities gains (losses) 507 (217 ) (9,315 ) (1,131 ) Other 2,643 2,217 10,838 10,858 Total noninterest income $ 38,488 $ 34,091 $ 142,178 $ 155,578 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 50,013 $ 47,235 $ 194,250 $ 187,830 Technology and data services 10,174 9,124 38,163 35,712 Occupancy 7,175 6,521 28,408 26,282 Professional fees and outside services 5,115 4,811 17,601 16,810 Office supplies and postage 1,913 1,699 6,917 6,140 FDIC assessment 1,860 798 6,257 3,197 Advertising 1,213 879 3,054 2,822 Amortization of intangible assets 2,131 538 4,734 2,263 Loan collection and other real estate owned, net 503 957 2,618 2,647 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments 300 (185 ) 30 20 Impairment of a minority interest equity investment 4,750 – 4,750 – Acquisition expenses 254 967 9,978 967 Other 7,350 6,165 24,904 19,775 Total noninterest expense $ 92,751 $ 79,509 $ 341,664 $ 304,465 Income before income tax expense $ 39,784 $ 46,684 $ 153,459 $ 196,156 Income tax expense 9,338 10,563 34,677 44,161 Net income $ 30,446 $ 36,121 $ 118,782 $ 151,995 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.84 $ 2.67 $ 3.54 Diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.84 $ 2.65 $ 3.52

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2023 2022 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Interest, fee and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 132,738 $ 122,097 $ 106,935 $ 100,899 $ 95,620 Securities available for sale 7,208 7,495 7,493 7,616 7,831 Securities held to maturity 5,374 5,281 4,991 5,035 5,050 Other 5,594 2,221 1,170 642 671 Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 150,914 $ 137,094 $ 120,589 $ 114,192 $ 109,172 Interest expense Deposits $ 42,753 $ 30,758 $ 19,986 $ 11,144 $ 4,092 Short-term borrowings 4,951 7,612 8,126 4,919 2,510 Long-term debt 294 294 290 47 21 Subordinated debt 1,795 1,612 1,335 1,334 1,346 Junior subordinated debt 1,948 1,923 1,767 1,682 1,424 Total interest expense $ 51,741 $ 42,199 $ 31,504 $ 19,126 $ 9,393 Net interest income $ 99,173 $ 94,895 $ 89,085 $ 95,066 $ 99,779 Provision for loan losses $ 5,126 $ 3,883 $ 3,606 $ 3,909 $ 7,677 Provision for loan losses – acquisition day 1 non-PCD – 8,750 – – – Total provision for loan losses $ 5,126 $ 12,633 $ 3,606 $ 3,909 $ 7,677 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 94,047 $ 82,262 $ 85,479 $ 91,157 $ 92,102 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 4,165 $ 3,979 $ 3,733 $ 3,548 $ 3,598 Card services income 5,360 5,503 5,121 4,845 4,958 Retirement plan administration fees 11,226 12,798 11,735 11,462 10,661 Wealth management 9,152 9,297 8,227 8,087 8,017 Insurance services 3,659 4,361 3,716 3,931 3,438 Bank owned life insurance income 1,776 1,568 1,528 1,878 1,419 Net securities gains (losses) 507 (183 ) (4,641 ) (4,998 ) (217 ) Other 2,643 2,913 2,626 2,656 2,217 Total noninterest income $ 38,488 $ 40,236 $ 32,045 $ 31,409 $ 34,091 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 50,013 $ 49,248 $ 46,834 $ 48,155 $ 47,235 Technology and data services 10,174 9,677 9,305 9,007 9,124 Occupancy 7,175 7,090 6,923 7,220 6,521 Professional fees and outside services 5,115 4,149 4,159 4,178 4,811 Office supplies and postage 1,913 1,700 1,676 1,628 1,699 FDIC assessment 1,860 1,657 1,344 1,396 798 Advertising 1,213 667 525 649 879 Amortization of intangible assets 2,131 1,609 458 536 538 Loan collection and other real estate owned, net 503 569 691 855 957 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments 300 460 (100 ) (630 ) (185 ) Impairment of a minority interest equity investment 4,750 – – – – Acquisition expenses 254 7,917 1,189 618 967 Other 7,350 6,054 5,790 5,710 6,165 Total noninterest expense $ 92,751 $ 90,797 $ 78,794 $ 79,322 $ 79,509 Income before income tax expense $ 39,784 $ 31,701 $ 38,730 $ 43,244 $ 46,684 Income tax expense 9,338 7,095 8,658 9,586 10,563 Net income $ 30,446 $ 24,606 $ 30,072 $ 33,658 $ 36,121 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.54 $ 0.70 $ 0.78 $ 0.84 Diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.54 $ 0.70 $ 0.78 $ 0.84

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Q4 – 2023 Q3 – 2023 Q2 – 2023 Q1 – 2023 Q4 – 2022 Assets Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 319,907 5.59 % $ 121,384 4.26 % $ 28,473 3.62 % $ 34,215 2.26 % $ 39,573 3.31 % Securities taxable1 2,310,409 1.88 % 2,364,809 1.90 % 2,394,027 1.90 % 2,442,732 1.92 % 2,480,959 1.88 % Securities tax-exempt 1 5 232,575 3.51 % 219,427 3.34 % 201,499 2.83 % 202,321 2.81 % 208,238 2.68 % FRB and FHLB stock 47,994 8.98 % 53,841 6.76 % 51,454 7.12 % 41,144 4.45 % 32,903 4.11 % Loans1 6 9,653,191 5.47 % 9,043,582 5.36 % 8,307,894 5.17 % 8,189,520 5.00 % 8,039,442 4.72 % Total interest-earning assets $ 12,564,076 4.79 % $ 11,803,043 4.63 % $ 10,983,347 4.42 % $ 10,909,932 4.26 % $ 10,801,115 4.02 % Other assets 1,052,024 968,220 835,424 836,879 855,410 Total assets $ 13,616,100 $ 12,771,263 $ 11,818,771 $ 11,746,811 $ 11,656,525 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Money market deposit accounts $ 3,045,531 3.43 % $ 2,422,451 2.91 % $ 2,113,965 2.30 % $ 2,081,210 1.22 % $ 2,169,192 0.39 % NOW deposit accounts 1,645,401 0.80 % 1,513,420 0.57 % 1,463,953 0.38 % 1,598,834 0.36 % 1,604,096 0.33 % Savings deposits 1,666,915 0.04 % 1,707,094 0.04 % 1,708,874 0.03 % 1,781,465 0.03 % 1,823,056 0.03 % Time deposits 1,343,548 3.81 % 1,178,352 3.60 % 856,305 2.97 % 639,645 2.10 % 432,110 0.41 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 7,701,395 2.20 % $ 6,821,317 1.79 % $ 6,143,097 1.30 % $ 6,101,154 0.74 % $ 6,028,454 0.27 % Federal funds purchased 217 5.48 % 6,033 5.39 % 48,407 5.35 % 44,334 4.92 % 56,576 4.03 % Repurchase agreements 82,387 1.59 % 71,516 1.40 % 55,627 1.08 % 71,340 0.08 % 76,334 0.11 % Short-term borrowings 345,250 5.31 % 540,380 5.34 % 557,818 5.27 % 357,200 4.96 % 177,533 4.28 % Long-term debt 29,809 3.91 % 29,800 3.91 % 29,773 3.91 % 7,299 2.61 % 3,817 2.18 % Subordinated debt, net 119,531 5.96 % 109,160 5.86 % 97,081 5.52 % 96,966 5.58 % 97,839 5.46 % Junior subordinated debt 101,196 7.64 % 101,196 7.54 % 101,196 7.00 % 101,196 6.74 % 101,196 5.58 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 8,379,785 2.45 % $ 7,679,402 2.18 % $ 7,032,999 1.80 % $ 6,779,489 1.14 % $ 6,541,749 0.57 % Demand deposits 3,535,815 3,498,424 3,316,955 3,502,489 3,658,965 Other liabilities 326,857 287,751 251,511 274,517 290,895 Stockholders’ equity 1,373,643 1,305,686 1,217,306 1,190,316 1,164,916 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,616,100 $ 12,771,263 $ 11,818,771 $ 11,746,811 $ 11,656,525 Interest rate spread 2.34 % 2.45 % 2.62 % 3.12 % 3.45 % Net interest margin (FTE)1 3.15 % 3.21 % 3.27 % 3.55 % 3.68 %

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Year-to-Date Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rates Balance Interest Rates Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 126,765 $ 6,259 4.94 % $ 440,429 $ 3,072 0.70 % Securities taxable1 2,377,596 45,176 1.90 % 2,424,925 43,229 1.78 % Securities tax-exempt1 5 214,053 6,730 3.14 % 233,515 5,070 2.17 % FRB and FHLB stock 48,641 3,368 6.92 % 27,040 995 3.68 % Loans1 6 8,803,228 463,290 5.26 % 7,772,962 333,008 4.28 % Total interest-earning assets $ 11,570,283 $ 524,823 4.54 % $ 10,898,871 $ 385,374 3.54 % Other assets 923,850 893,197 Total assets $ 12,494,133 $ 11,792,068 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Money market deposit accounts $ 2,418,450 $ 62,475 2.58 % $ 2,447,978 $ 4,955 0.20 % NOW deposit accounts 1,555,414 8,298 0.53 % 1,578,831 2,600 0.16 % Savings deposits 1,715,749 650 0.04 % 1,829,360 592 0.03 % Time deposits 1,006,867 33,218 3.30 % 464,912 1,776 0.38 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 6,696,480 $ 104,641 1.56 % $ 6,321,081 $ 9,923 0.16 % Federal funds purchased 24,575 1,269 5.16 % 14,644 588 4.02 % Repurchase agreements 70,251 747 1.06 % 69,561 67 0.10 % Short-term borrowings 450,377 23,592 5.24 % 46,371 1,968 4.24 % Long-term debt 24,247 925 3.81 % 6,579 161 2.45 % Subordinated debt, net 105,756 6,076 5.75 % 98,439 5,424 5.51 % Junior subordinated debt 101,196 7,320 7.23 % 101,196 3,749 3.70 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 7,472,882 $ 144,570 1.93 % $ 6,657,871 $ 21,880 0.33 % Demand deposits 3,463,608 3,696,957 Other liabilities 285,310 237,857 Stockholders’ equity 1,272,333 1,199,383 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 12,494,133 $ 11,792,068 Net interest income (FTE)1 $ 380,253 $ 363,494 Interest rate spread 2.61 % 3.21 % Net interest margin (FTE)1 3.29 % 3.34 % Taxable equivalent adjustment $ 2,034 $ 1,304 Net interest income $ 378,219 $ 362,190

1 The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release: Non-GAAP measures (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Operating net income Net income $ 30,446 $ 24,606 $ 30,072 $ 33,658 $ 36,121 Acquisition expenses 254 7,917 1,189 618 967 Acquisition-related provision for credit losses – 8,750 – – – Acquisition-related reserve for unfunded loan commitments – 836 – – – Impairment of a minority interest equity investment 4,750 – – – – Securities (gains) losses (507 ) 183 4,641 4,998 217 Adjustment to net income $ 4,497 $ 17,686 $ 5,830 $ 5,616 $ 1,184 Adjustment to net income (net of tax) $ 3,435 $ 13,730 $ 4,525 $ 4,341 $ 913 Operating net income $ 33,881 $ 38,336 $ 34,597 $ 37,999 $ 37,034 Operating diluted earnings per share $ 0.72 $ 0.84 $ 0.80 $ 0.88 $ 0.86 12 Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Operating net income Net income $ 118,782 $ 151,995 Acquisition expenses 9,978 967 Acquisition-related provision for credit losses 8,750 – Acquisition-related reserve for unfunded loan commitments 836 – Impairment of a minority interest equity investment 4,750 – Securities losses 9,315 1,131 Adjustment to net income $ 33,629 $ 2,098 Adjustment to net income (net of tax) $ 25,965 $ 1,623 Operating net income $ 144,747 $ 153,618 Operating diluted earnings per share $ 3.23 $ 3.56 2023 2022 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q FTE adjustment Net interest income $ 99,173 $ 94,895 $ 89,085 $ 95,066 $ 99,779 Add: FTE adjustment 669 568 402 395 392 Net interest income (FTE) $ 99,842 $ 95,463 $ 89,487 $ 95,461 $ 100,171 Average earning assets $ 12,564,076 $ 11,803,043 $ 10,983,347 $ 10,909,932 $ 10,801,115 Net interest margin (FTE)3 3.15 % 3.21 % 3.27 % 3.55 % 3.68 % 12 Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 FTE adjustment Net interest income $ 378,219 $ 362,190 Add: FTE adjustment 2,034 1,304 Net interest income (FTE) $ 380,253 $ 363,494 Average earning assets $ 11,570,283 $ 10,898,871 Net interest margin (FTE) 3.29 % 3.34 % Interest income for tax-exempt securities and loans have been adjusted to an FTE basis using the statutory Federal income tax rate of 21%.

1 The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release: Non-GAAP measures (continued) (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Tangible equity to tangible assets Total equity $ 1,425,691 $ 1,362,821 $ 1,210,493 $ 1,211,659 $ 1,173,554 Intangible assets 402,294 402,745 287,701 288,159 288,545 Total assets $ 13,309,040 $ 13,827,628 $ 11,890,497 $ 11,839,730 $ 11,739,296 Tangible equity to tangible assets 7.93 % 7.15 % 7.95 % 7.99 % 7.73 % 2023 2022 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Return on average tangible common equity Net income $ 30,446 $ 24,606 $ 30,072 $ 33,658 $ 36,121 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 1,599 1,206 344 402 404 Net income, excluding intangibles amortization $ 32,045 $ 25,812 $ 30,416 $ 34,060 $ 36,525 Average stockholders’ equity $ 1,373,643 $ 1,305,686 $ 1,217,306 $ 1,190,316 $ 1,164,916 Less: average goodwill and other intangibles 401,978 350,912 287,974 288,354 288,856 Average tangible common equity $ 971,665 $ 954,774 $ 929,332 $ 901,962 $ 876,060 Return on average tangible common equity3 13.08 % 10.73 % 13.13 % 15.31 % 16.54 % 12 Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Return on average tangible common equity Net income $ 118,782 $ 151,995 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 3,551 1,698 Net income, excluding intangibles amortization $ 122,333 $ 153,693 Average stockholders’ equity $ 1,272,333 $ 1,199,383 Less: average goodwill and other intangibles 332,667 289,238 Average tangible common equity $ 939,666 $ 910,145 Return on average tangible common equity 13.02 % 16.89 % 2 Non-GAAP measure – Stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding. 3 Annualized. 4 Total past due loans, defined as loans 30 days or more past due and in an accrual status. 5 Securities are shown at average amortized cost. 6 For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loan balances outstanding.