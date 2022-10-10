InWave brings Korean culture and entertainment to North Carolina for the sixth time with world-renowned festival

Featured Image for InWave Featured Image for InWave

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — From Nov. 19-20, 2022, non-profit organization InWave will host KoreaFest 2022 at the NC State Fairgrounds. Held in the Exposition Center, located at 1025 Blue Ridge Rd., Raleigh, NC 27607, the event will take place from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Nov. 19 and 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Nov. 20. Extended from a singular day and returning in person after 2021’s virtual experience, festival attendees will have the opportunity to surround themselves with food, dance, music, and historical educational activities showcasing the majesty, tradition, and beauty of Korean culture.

After the isolation of lockdown, KoreaFest 2022 seeks to bring back a sense of community. Moreover, InWave strives to assist in connecting the global community to the locals of North Carolina by connecting international Korean culture to the Korean diaspora community located in Raleigh, North Carolina. InWave hosted the first Korean festival in the state of North Carolina in February of 2017 and since then has been successfully upholding its mission of ”Celebrating Unity Through Korean Culture.” InWave’s goal is to share the love of all aspects of Korean culture with everyone in the local and global community. For those who may feel hesitant because they may not be familiar with the language or the culture, InWave offers the opportunity to immerse themselves, learn, and connect with Korea. The Korean Wave has become a global phenomenon over the last 10 years and thanks to community support, the festival has grown and will continue to encourage individuals from across the country to attend next month.

The festival’s scheduled programming includes a variety of activities related to Korean culture, highlighting the country’s impact on the world. Of note on Saturday will be: interactive cultural exhibits, panel discussions on Korean heritage from multinational perspectives, and traditional Korean performances by groups like the Youn Duck Kyung Dance Company, along with competitions for K-pop dance, Korean singing, and creative Tae Kwon Do. The contests are being judged live on Saturday, Nov. 19, and feature cash prizes totaling over $6,000. Sunday, Nov. 20, will mark KoreaFest’s first fully fledged music festival schedule, featuring performances from local and international artists like DJ Moobek, HeeSun Lee, Hwang In Sun, and Jamon Maple. Another highlight will be a dance mini-class by professional K-pop choreographer Sea Ni. Many may recognize Sea Ni from his collaborations with K-pop groups like NCT, TVXQ, and SuperM. The festival will end with the U.S. debut performance of K-pop boy group RoaD-B, managed by Campus Entertainment.

Tickets for KoreaFest 2022 are currently available for purchase on Eventbrite, with Early Bird specials running from now until Nov. 11. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on both days at slightly higher rates. For more details about the event, please visit KoreaFest’s official website at nckoreafest.com or connect with InWave via Facebook, Instagram, and email.

Contact Information:

Heoak Lee

InWave Executive Director

nckoreafestpr@gmail.com

(919) 210 – 2845

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment