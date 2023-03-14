For Immediate Release

NCCER Announces new Board of Trustees Executive Committee and Board Member Appointments Scott Marshall, who previously served as the Vice Chair of the board, has been named Chairperson. Marshall is a Senior Group Director – People Operations (Americas) at Worley in Houston, Texas.

Alachua, Florida, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) is proud to announce its 2023 board of trustees executive committee and new board members. The board of trustees is instrumental in guiding NCCER’s purpose-driven mission to provide rigorous and relevant workforce development solutions that create opportunities for individual career advancement and support industry growth. All board of trustees’ members represent contractors, owners, or partner associations and are recognized for their expertise in construction, construction workforce development or construction-related issues.

In remarking on the new additions to the board and committees, NCCER President and CEO Boyd Worsham emphasized the value of the knowledge and expertise they provide in setting the strategic vision for the organization. Worsham added that he is excited to have the fresh perspective and energy of the new members and the continued guidance and partnership of all who serve on NCCER’s Board.

Scott Marshall, who has been named Chairperson, will head the compensation, budget and finance, and nominating committees as well as overseeing board governance. Marshall, who previously served as the Vice Chair of the board, is a Senior Group Director – People Operations (Americas) at Worley in Houston, Texas.

Another critical appointment is the selection of David Chapin, who will serve as Vice Chair. Chapin is President at Wilmar Electric Service in Lincoln, Nebraska. Monique V. Ford, CPA, of Monique Valentine Ford, CPA in Woodbridge, Virgina, will continue serving as treasurer. Stephen Toups will assume the role of Past Chair. He is President and CEO at Turner Industries in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

New board members include Jay Bowman, Partner at FMI in Raleigh, North Carolina; Rae Magistro, SPHR, HR Director at Kiewit in Omaha, Nebraska; Ryan Odendahl, President at Kwest Group in Port Clinton, Ohio; Sean Ray, VP & Director of Craft Workforce Development at Sundt in Tempe, Arizona; and Shannon P. Craig, MBA, Vice President of Technical Expertise at BASF in Geismar, Louisiana.

NCCER is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum and assessments with portable credentials and certifications for skilled craft professionals. NCCER provides a comprehensive workforce development system that includes accreditation, training, assessment, certification and career development solutions for the construction and maintenance industries. For more information, visit www.nccer.org or contact NCCER customer service at 888.622.3720.

About NCCER – The National Center for Construction Education & Research is a nonprofit 501(c)3 education foundation created in 1996. NCCER exists to build a safe, productive and sustainable workforce of craft professionals by providing universally recognized training, assessment, certification and career development for construction and maintenance craft professionals. Learn more at NCCER.org. Among its workforce development initiatives are Build Your Future at byf.org, Construction Career Pathways, and Hard Hat Heroes.

###

Attachment

NCCER Announces new Board of Trustees Executive Committee and Board Member Appointments

CONTACT: Christina Dalton NCCER 888.622.3720 x 6909 marketing@nccer.org