ALACHUA, Fla., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) published the second edition of its Solar Photovoltaic (PV) System Installer curriculum. This highly anticipated release will help provide critical support for a sector that has seen skyrocketing demand for new projects and the skilled professionals who build them.

Solar Photovoltaic System Installer, 2nd Edition is a robust modernization of NCCER’s solar training program, which debuted in 2011. The curriculum includes the latest equipment, tools, technology and best practices used in PV installation. The content also includes additional information on ground-mounted solar PV systems and roof-mounted installations, providing relevant training for solar PV installers working on residential, commercial or utility-scale projects.

The first module in the Solar PV Installer curriculum — Introduction to Solar Photovoltaics —covers the fundamentals of solar energy generation and PV systems. This introductory module is aligned with the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners® (NABCEP) Photovoltaic Associate™ certification test.

In addition, the curriculum offers interim credentials with two optional career paths for trainees — Roof-Mounted PV Installer and Ground-Mounted PV Installer — giving learners the opportunity to pursue the full Solar PV Installer program or a specialized pathway.

Digital coursework for Solar Photovoltaic System Installer, 2nd Edition, is in development and will be offered through the NCCERconnect online learning platform. Introduction to Solar Photovoltaics is currently available on NCCERconnect.

NCCER develops and distributes its curricula in partnership with the world’s leading learning company, Pearson, and ensures that it complies with the Department of Labor’s Office of Apprenticeship requirements for time-based training. Individuals who successfully complete the curricula through an NCCER-accredited training program will earn industry-recognized credentials. To explore NCCER training materials and purchasing options, click here.

To learn more about Solar Photovoltaic System Installer, 2nd Edition, contact your Pearson executive director or visit NCCER’s craft page.

About NCCER – The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) is the leading provider of construction education for industry and career and technical education programs. With flexible workforce development and learning solutions, NCCER’s programs provide consistency and quality to ensure craft professionals and learners receive industry-recognized certifications and credentials. To learn more, visit www.nccer.org.

