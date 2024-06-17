Company’s Gen AI tool, powered by nCino IQ (nIQ), delivers real-time intelligence and optimizes decision-making with data-driven insights for financial institutions across asset sizes and geographies

Participants of Banking Advisor’s closed beta testing Product Design Program finding efficiency gains through employee time savings and proactive portfolio management

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, today made generally available its new artificial intelligence (AI) solution, Banking Advisor. nCino’s Banking Advisor is a banker-focused, conversational co-pilot tool that provides financial institutions a modern approach to proactive portfolio management, helps streamline routine tasks to save significant time and effort, and takes the guesswork out of complex processes to help financial institutions track and comply with regulatory requirements.



The intelligence and automation embedded in Banking Advisor allow multiple roles at an institution to increase productivity and spend time on higher-value activities like building and maintaining client relationships. The solution is powered by nCino IQ (nIQ), which was introduced in 2018 and leverages AI, machine learning and analytics to deliver intelligent automation, data-driven insights and industry benchmarks that create an enhanced user experience and deliver greater value to customers utilizing the nCino Cloud Banking Platform.

nCino’s Banking Advisor leverages large language models to drive real-time information awareness, provide suggestions for next actions, and offer insightful interactions with information, documents and objects to unlock new value. The co-pilot is thoughtfully designed with a set of unique skills to meet the modern demands of relationship banking and represents an innovative leap in Gen AI-assisted financial service capabilities.

The initial version of Banking Advisor includes the following skills, with more being developed:

Interactive Documents : Enabling bankers to “chat” with any PDF document such as credit policies, training materials, market data, how-to guides, etc.

: Enabling bankers to “chat” with any PDF document such as credit policies, training materials, market data, how-to guides, etc. Intelligent Automation : Automated writing of new deal and credit memo narratives, evolving a previously manual task and reducing human error using the narrative skill embedded in the tool

: Automated writing of new deal and credit memo narratives, evolving a previously manual task and reducing human error using the narrative skill embedded in the tool Data-Driven Insights : Offering of conversational industry benchmarks and insights via a chat interface, helping bankers ask questions about the data to determine best next steps for the business

: Offering of conversational industry benchmarks and insights via a chat interface, helping bankers ask questions about the data to determine best next steps for the business Advanced Processing : Streamlined document upload process by scanning the data and categorizing information to associate the scanned data with the appropriate relationship

: Streamlined document upload process by scanning the data and categorizing information to associate the scanned data with the appropriate relationship Query Response : Answering specific banker questions based on uploaded documentation, such as: “Can I originate a loan with a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 80% for a commercial property in California, given our current credit policy?”; “What are the documentation requirements for a construction loan with an LTV ratio above 80%?”; and “How do I initiate a loan approval request for a large commercial loan, and what are the required approval roles?”

: Answering specific banker questions based on uploaded documentation, such as:

The Customer Experience

Banking Advisor operates exclusively on the data provided by the individual financial institution, ensuring a tailored and precise user experience. Participants of the Product Design Program, nCino’s closed beta program that represents various geographies and asset sizes, have pioneered Banking Advisor’s functionality, confirming optimized processes and providing valuable first-hand perspectives.

“We’re proud to be participating in nCino’s Product Design Program for Banking Advisor, investigating the functionality and providing critical feedback as we explore the potential of incorporating Gen AI into our operations. We consider ourselves a forward-thinking institution that continuously looks to provide exceptional experiences to our clients and bankers, and the partners we choose to help us innovate responsibly with joint expertise. We’re excited about the capabilities nCino is bringing to market and the opportunities we have to partner into the future.” – Tyler Craft, SVP and Director of Transformation, Fintech & Emerging Tech, First Horizon Bank

“We chose nCino as our cloud banking partner in 2016 because of their commitment to efficient transformation and their relentless pursuit of cutting-edge technology. By using Banking Advisor, banks like Northern Bank can now shift towards optimization for efficient workflows and use the Gen AI tool to make data work for them versus working for the data. nCino’s flexible technologies and unified platform enable us to build the intelligent automation into our business and deliver the personalization our customers expect. It was an easy decision to become an early adopter and pioneer this innovative co-pilot.” – Christopher Hart, Chief Data Officer, Northern Bank

“Since nCino’s inception, we’ve been committed to transforming the financial services industry through innovation, reputation and speed,” said Donald Permezel, General Manager of Product at nCino. “As financial institutions recognize the tremendous potential of AI to reshape their operations, there is a concerted effort to incorporate these technologies to achieve differentiation in the marketplace and enhance user experiences. We’re pleased to offer innovative solutions that not only make an immediate impact for our customers, but that also have the ability to evolve and become more insightful as adoption increases.”

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Through its single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, nCino helps financial institutions serving corporate and commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage customers modernize and more effectively onboard clients, make loans, manage the loan lifecycle, and open accounts. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,800 financial services providers globally. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

About First Horizon Bank

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $81.8 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation’s best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

About Northern Bank

Northern Bank is a full-service bank dedicated to providing practical, common sense financial solutions to help our customers’ lives and businesses grow. From deposit products to loans to payment and collections services, we work hands on with our entrepreneurial customers, both locally and across the country, to provide the financial support they need to realize their personal and business goals. Founded in 1960, Northern Bank has 13 locations serving communities throughout Middlesex County. Northern Bank is a Member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender.

Media Contacts

Natalia Moose

[email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to the market adoption of our solution and privacy and data security matters. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in reports filed by nCino with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.