Partnership with AI decisioning platform to provide deeper insight and more confident lending through a single platform

WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced a value added reseller agreement with Rich Data Co (RDC), an industry leading artificial intelligence (AI) decisioning platform, to enhance the lending process for its customers. The combined value delivered by this partnership will equip financial institutions with deeper insights into their clients’ business and improve, streamline and further automate workflow and monitoring, creating significant value and efficiencies in small business and commercial lending.

nCino will integrate RDC’s decisioning capabilities into the nCino Bank Operating System® to enhance nCino’s Commercial Banking and Small Business Banking solutions with ground-breaking AI and machine learning techniques. This will simplify the traditional credit technology landscape and empower transparent and explainable decision-making driving revenue and efficiency for nCino’s customers. The partnership with RDC will expand the use cases for nCino IQ (nIQ®), which leverages intelligence and machine learning to transform data into information and actionable insights, empowering financial institutions to focus on key-value add activities and make better business decisions.

“The combination of AI, data and digital customer experience enables banks to more efficiently, accurately and holistically assess the health of a customer’s business, enabling lenders to have better visibility and control of their existing and new credit for the entire business lending portfolio,” said Gordon Campbell, Chief Product Officer at RDC. “We are proud that nCino has chosen our AI platform and expertise to enhance nCino’s best-in-class Bank Operating System and further modernize the lending profess for its customers.”

Through this partnership, RDC and nCino will provide cloud capabilities to support the use of AI across the entire origination and monitoring of the credit lifecycle. RDC’s unique AI decisioning platform brings together advanced analytical techniques with latent and alternate data sets. Embedding intelligence into the banker experience is critical for financial institutions to action opportunities and manage risk within existing portfolios.

“Financial institutions often lack the infrastructure and skills needed to effectively aggregate, analyze, and form actions around numerous, siloed data sources. RDC has a proven ability to innovate, augment and expand small business and commercial lending amidst a broader migration to AI and machine learning within the industry,” said Christopher Gufford, General Manager of Commercial Product for nCino. “We are confident this partnership will drive significant business value for our customers and enable us to drive further adoption of AI and machine learning in the broader financial services industry.”

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino’s single cloud-based platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,750 financial institutions of all types and sizes on a global basis. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

About Rich Data Co

Rich Data Co (RDC) was founded in 2016 in Sydney Australia. RDC is driven to increase global access to inclusive, fair and sustainable credit. The RDC AI Decisioning platform provides lenders with deeper insight into borrower behaviour, enabling faster and more accurate decisions that empower confident lending to Business and SME lending segments. This next-generation platform enables lenders to more accurately access credit risk and predict future business performance to enable access to sustainable credit. www.richdataco.com

