WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, ended October 31, 2023.

“We posted another solid quarter in Q3, with revenues and profitability again exceeding expectations,” said Pierre Naudé, Chairman and CEO of nCino. “Notably, we added key new customers, such as our first enterprise Consumer ending deal with a $200 billion bank in the U.S., and our largest customer to date in Japan. We are also pleased that our U.S. mortgage business achieved double-digit revenue growth despite generationally-high interest rates.”

Naudé continued, “With years of experience successfully managing through market cycles, our financial strength allows us to continue investing and innovating to expand our market leadership. I am confident nCino has the products, strategy, and team to continue driving sustainable and profitable growth in Q4 and beyond.”

Financial Highlights

Revenues: Total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 were $121.9 million, a 16% increase from $105.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Subscription revenues for the third quarter were $104.8 million, up from $88.3 million one year ago, an increase of 19%.

Income (Loss) from Operations: GAAP loss from operations in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $(12.9) million compared to $(18.4) million in the same quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP operating income in the third quarter was $20.4 million compared to $2.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to nCino: GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $(16.4) million compared to $(23.6) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 includes the impact of accelerated sales and marketing amortization expense of $10.1 million to fully amortize the remaining SimpleNexus trade name intangible asset in connection with rebranding the SimpleNexus solution to nCino Mortgage. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino in the third quarter was $16.2 million compared to a $(1.4) million net loss attributable to nCino in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to nCino per Share: GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $(0.15) per basic and diluted share compared to $(0.21) per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. GAAP net loss attributable to nCino includes the impact of accelerated sales and marketing amortization expense equivalent to $0.09 per basic and diluted share to fully amortize the remaining SimpleNexus trade name intangible asset in connection with rebranding the SimpleNexus solution to nCino Mortgage. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino in the third quarter was $0.14 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $(0.01) per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Remaining Performance Obligation: Total Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO) as of October 31, 2023, was $917.1 million, compared with $919.2 million as of October 31, 2022. RPO expected to be recognized in the next 24 months was $627.6 million, an increase of 4% from October 31, 2022.

Cash: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $105.8 million as of October 31, 2023.

Recent Business Highlights

Signed first enterprise bank for Consumer lending: Added a net-new $200 billion U.S. bank as Company's largest Consumer lending customer.

Signed expansion agreement with a regional bank for Mortgage Point-of-Sale: Signed an over $35 billion-asset bank, representing the largest cross-sell customer to adopt the nCino Mortgage Suite. This customer has now adopted nCino for Commercial, Consumer, and Mortgage lending.

Signed largest customer in Japan: Added Yamaguchi Financial Group, an over $150 billion USD asset bank as a net-new customer for Mortgage lending.

Completed expansion deal with a top Irish bank: Expanded relationship with an existing account for Corporate and Institutional banking, Small and Medium Enterprise banking, Commercial Pricing & Profitability, ESG, and end-to-end Mortgage origination.

Financial Outlook

nCino is providing guidance for its fourth quarter ending January 31, 2024, as follows:

Total revenues between $123.5 million and $125.5 million.

Subscription revenues between $105.5 million and $107.5 million.

Non-GAAP operating income between $15.0 million and $16.0 million.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino per share of $0.11 to $0.13.

nCino is providing guidance for its fiscal year 2024 ending January 31, 2024, as follows:

Total revenues between $476.5 million and $478.5 million.

Subscription revenues between $407.5 million and $409.5 million.

Non-GAAP operating income between $57.5 million and $58.5 million.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino per share of $0.40 to $0.42.

Conference Call

nCino will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss its financial results and outlook. The conference call will be available via live webcast and replay at the Investor Relations section of nCino’s website: https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Through its single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, nCino helps financial institutions serving corporate and commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage customers modernize and more effectively onboard clients, make loans, manage the loan lifecycle, and open accounts. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,800 financial services providers globally. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements about nCino’s financial and operating results, which include statements regarding nCino’s future performance, outlook, guidance, the assumptions underlying those statements, the benefits from the use of nCino’s solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions and the negatives thereof. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to risks associated with (i) adverse changes in the financial services industry, including as a result of customer consolidation or bank failures; (ii) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions, including as a direct or indirect consequence of higher interest rates; (iii) risks associated with the acquisition of SimpleNexus, (iv) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers’ or their clients’ data; (v) the accuracy of management’s assumptions and estimates; (vi) our ability to attract new customers and succeed in having current customers expand their use of our solution; (vii) competitive factors, including pricing pressures, consolidation among competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access or integrate with third party products or data used by our customers; (viii) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established solutions; (ix) fluctuation of our results of operations, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (x) our ability to manage our growth effectively including expanding outside of the United States; (xi) adverse changes in our relationship with Salesforce; (xii) our ability to successfully acquire new companies and/or integrate acquisitions into our existing organization, including SimpleNexus; (xiii) the loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our larger customers, or a reduction in the number of users our customers purchase access and use rights for; (xiv) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure or the infrastructure we rely on that is operated by third parties; (xv) our ability to maintain our corporate culture and attract and retain highly skilled employees; and (xvi) the outcome and impact of legal proceedings and related fees and expenses.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.

nCino, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) January 31, 2023 October 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,036 $ 100,475 Accounts receivable, net 99,497 62,012 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, current portion, net 9,386 9,715 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,274 18,670 Total current assets 207,193 190,872 Property and equipment, net 84,442 80,557 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 10,508 8,855 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, noncurrent, net 18,229 16,293 Goodwill 839,440 838,585 Intangible assets, net 152,825 121,695 Investments 6,531 9,031 Long-term prepaid expenses and other assets 8,101 1,656 Total assets $ 1,327,269 $ 1,267,544 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 11,878 $ 12,526 Accrued compensation and benefits 22,623 13,748 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,897 11,439 Deferred revenue 154,871 130,308 Financing obligations, current portion 1,015 1,429 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 3,874 3,523 Total current liabilities 205,158 172,973 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 7,282 6,460 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 2,797 3,241 Revolving credit facility, noncurrent 30,000 — Financing obligations, noncurrent 54,365 53,063 Total liabilities 299,602 235,737 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interest 3,589 3,198 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 56 57 Additional paid-in capital 1,333,669 1,382,019 Accumulated other comprehensive income 694 906 Accumulated deficit (310,341 ) (354,373 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,024,078 1,028,609 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ equity $ 1,327,269 $ 1,267,544

nCino, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Revenues Subscription $ 88,290 $ 104,759 $ 251,924 $ 301,996 Professional services and other 17,006 17,183 47,210 50,854 Total revenues 105,296 121,942 299,134 352,850 Cost of revenues Subscription 26,844 30,605 78,499 89,481 Professional services and other 16,312 17,420 46,180 52,779 Total cost of revenues 43,156 48,025 124,679 142,260 Gross profit 62,140 73,917 174,455 210,590 Gross margin % 59 % 61 % 58 % 60 % Operating expenses Sales and marketing 32,423 38,446 94,274 100,551 Research and development 29,471 29,043 88,287 87,127 General and administrative 18,690 19,334 62,575 59,239 Total operating expenses 80,584 86,823 245,136 246,917 Loss from operations (18,444 ) (12,906 ) (70,681 ) (36,327 ) Non-operating income (expense) Interest income 87 685 115 2,057 Interest expense (580 ) (854 ) (1,849 ) (3,277 ) Other expense, net (2,911 ) (2,320 ) (5,498 ) (2,633 ) Loss before income taxes (21,848 ) (15,395 ) (77,913 ) (40,180 ) Income tax provision 797 1,782 2,159 4,720 Net loss (22,645 ) (17,177 ) (80,072 ) (44,900 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (257 ) (320 ) (908 ) (868 ) Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest 1,191 (478 ) 2,348 (526 ) Net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. $ (23,579 ) $ (16,379 ) $ (81,512 ) $ (43,506 ) Net loss per share attributable to nCino, Inc.: Basic and diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (0.39 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 110,897,811 112,951,553 110,434,171 112,484,017

nCino, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. $ (81,512 ) $ (43,506 ) Net loss and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest 1,440 (1,394 ) Net loss (80,072 ) (44,900 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 25,458 37,337 Non-cash operating lease costs 2,879 3,581 Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts 6,160 7,368 Amortization of debt issuance costs 131 138 Stock-based compensation 38,476 41,969 Deferred income taxes 452 881 Provision for bad debt 323 1,124 Net foreign currency losses 5,608 2,275 Loss on disposal of long-lived assets — 161 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 32,497 35,455 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts (8,033 ) (5,959 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (446 ) 3,374 Accounts payable (1,732 ) 1,184 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (9,182 ) (7,999 ) Deferred revenue (2,883 ) (23,789 ) Operating lease liabilities (2,997 ) (3,063 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 6,639 49,137 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired 676 — Acquisition of assets (563 ) (356 ) Purchases of property and equipment (13,889 ) (3,083 ) Purchase of investment — (2,500 ) Net cash used in investing activities (13,776 ) (5,939 ) Cash flows from financing activities Investment from redeemable non-controlling interest — 983 Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility 50,000 — Payments on revolving credit facility (20,000 ) (30,000 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (367 ) — Exercise of stock options 3,038 3,176 Stock issuance under the employee stock purchase plan 2,424 2,698 Principal payments on financing obligations (458 ) (888 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 34,637 (24,031 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (4,098 ) (762 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 23,402 18,405 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 88,399 87,418 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 111,801 $ 105,823 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period: Cash and cash equivalents $ 106,451 $ 100,475 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets — 5,000 Restricted cash included in other long-term assets 5,350 348 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 111,801 $ 105,823

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In nCino’s public disclosures, nCino has provided non-GAAP measures, which are measurements of financial performance that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, nCino uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing our financial results. For the reasons set forth below, nCino believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding our operating results, evaluating our future prospects, comparing our financial results across accounting periods, and comparing our financial results to our peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Amortization of Purchased Intangibles. nCino incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with certain mergers and acquisitions. Because these costs have already been incurred, cannot be recovered, are non-cash, and are affected by the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations, nCino excludes these expenses for our internal management reporting processes. nCino’s management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Although nCino excludes amortization expense for purchased intangibles from these non-GAAP measures, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses. nCino excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that nCino excludes from our internal management reporting processes. nCino’s management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use, nCino believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.

Acquisition-Related Expenses. nCino excludes expenses related to acquisitions as they limit comparability of operating results with prior periods. We believe these costs are non-recurring in nature and outside the ordinary course of business.

Litigation Expenses. nCino excludes fees and expenses related to litigation expenses incurred from legal matters outside the ordinary course of our business as we believe their exclusion from non-GAAP operating expenses will facilitate a more meaningful explanation of operating results and comparisons with prior period results.

Restructuring Costs. nCino excludes costs incurred related to bespoke restructuring plans and other one-time costs that are fundamentally different in strategic nature and frequency from ongoing initiatives. We believe excluding these costs facilitates a more consistent comparison of operating performance over time.

Income Tax Effect on Non-GAAP Adjustments. The income tax effects are related to the imputed tax impact on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses.

Adjustment to Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest. nCino adjusts the value of redeemable non-controlling interest of its joint venture nCino K.K. in accordance with the operating agreement for that entity. nCino believes investors benefit from an understanding of the company’s operating results absent the effect of this adjustment, and for comparability, has reconciled this adjustment for previously reported non-GAAP results.

There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by nCino’s management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. nCino compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. nCino encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business, and to view our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

nCino, Inc.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022 2023 2022 2023 GAAP total revenues $ 105,296 $ 121,942 $ 299,134 $ 352,850 GAAP cost of subscription revenues $ 26,844 $ 30,605 $ 78,499 $ 89,481 Amortization expense – developed technology (4,249 ) (3,990 ) (12,767 ) (12,431 ) Stock-based compensation (392 ) (515 ) (1,120 ) (1,314 ) Restructuring charges — (12 ) — (51 ) Non-GAAP cost of subscription revenues $ 22,203 $ 26,088 $ 64,612 $ 75,685 GAAP cost of professional services and other revenues $ 16,312 $ 17,420 $ 46,180 $ 52,779 Amortization expense – other (47 ) (82 ) (47 ) (247 ) Stock-based compensation (1,778 ) (2,571 ) (5,564 ) (6,660 ) Restructuring charges — (26 ) — (118 ) Non-GAAP cost of professional services and other revenues $ 14,487 $ 14,741 $ 40,569 $ 45,754 GAAP gross profit $ 62,140 $ 73,917 $ 174,455 $ 210,590 Amortization expense – developed technology 4,249 3,990 12,767 12,431 Amortization expense – other 47 82 47 247 Stock-based compensation 2,170 3,086 6,684 7,974 Restructuring charges — 38 — 169 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 68,606 $ 81,113 $ 193,953 $ 231,411 The following table sets forth reconciling items as a percentage of total revenue for the periods presented.1 GAAP gross margin % 59 % 61 % 58 % 60 % Amortization expense – developed technology 4 3 4 4 Amortization expense – other — — — — Stock-based compensation 2 3 2 2 Restructuring charges — — — — Non-GAAP gross margin % 65 % 67 % 65 % 66 % GAAP sales & marketing expense $ 32,423 $ 38,446 $ 94,274 $ 100,551 Amortization expense – customer relationships (2,167 ) (2,167 ) (6,502 ) (6,502 ) Amortization expense – trade name (605 ) (10,713 ) (1,813 ) (11,921 ) Stock-based compensation (3,326 ) (4,153 ) (10,144 ) (11,194 ) Restructuring charges — (24 ) — (100 ) Non-GAAP sales & marketing expense $ 26,325 $ 21,389 $ 75,815 $ 70,834 GAAP research & development expense $ 29,471 $ 29,043 $ 88,287 $ 87,127 Stock-based compensation (3,012 ) (4,386 ) (8,457 ) (11,665 ) Restructuring charges — (87 ) — (352 ) Non-GAAP research & development expense $ 26,459 $ 24,570 $ 79,830 $ 75,110 GAAP general & administrative expense $ 18,690 $ 19,334 $ 62,575 $ 59,239 Stock-based compensation (3,997 ) (4,198 ) (13,191 ) (11,136 ) Acquisition-related expenses (186 ) (211 ) (2,070 ) (634 ) Litigation expenses (1,225 ) (153 ) (5,093 ) (4,502 ) Restructuring charges — (1 ) — (6 ) Non-GAAP general & administrative expense $ 13,282 $ 14,771 $ 42,221 $ 42,961 GAAP loss from operations $ (18,444 ) $ (12,906 ) $ (70,681 ) $ (36,327 ) Amortization of intangible assets 7,068 16,952 21,129 31,101 Stock-based compensation 12,505 15,823 38,476 41,969 Acquisition-related expenses 186 211 2,070 634 Litigation expenses 1,225 153 5,093 4,502 Restructuring charges — 150 — 627 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 2,540 $ 20,383 $ (3,913 ) $ 42,506 The following table sets forth reconciling items as a percentage of total revenue for the periods presented.1 GAAP operating margin % (18 )% (11 )% (24 )% (10 )% Amortization of intangible assets 7 14 7 9 Stock-based compensation 12 13 13 12 Acquisition-related expenses — — 1 — Litigation expenses 1 — 2 1 Restructuring charges — — — — Non-GAAP operating margin % 2 % 17 % (1 )% 12 % GAAP net loss attributable to nCino $ (23,579 ) $ (16,379 ) $ (81,512 ) $ (43,506 ) Amortization of intangible assets 7,068 16,952 21,129 31,101 Stock-based compensation 12,505 15,823 38,476 41,969 Acquisition-related expenses 186 211 2,070 634 Litigation expenses 1,225 153 5,093 4,502 Restructuring charges — 150 — 627 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (3 ) (237 ) (9 ) (616 ) Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest 1,191 (478 ) 2,348 (526 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino $ (1,407 ) $ 16,195 $ (12,405 ) $ 34,185 Basic and diluted GAAP net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. per share $ (0.21 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (0.39 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted GAAP net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. per share 110,897,811 112,951,553 110,434,171 112,484,017 Basic non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.30 Weighted-average shares used to compute basic non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share 110,897,811 112,951,553 110,434,171 112,484,017 Diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.30 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share 110,897,811 115,261,169 110,434,171 114,636,396 Free cash flow Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (4,080 ) $ 5,870 $ 6,639 $ 49,137 Purchases of property and equipment (4,586 ) (619 ) (13,889 ) (3,083 ) Free cash flow $ (8,666 ) $ 5,251 $ (7,250 ) $ 46,054 Principal payments on financing obligations2 (155 ) (324 ) (458 ) (888 ) Free cash flow less principal payments on financing obligations $ (8,821 ) $ 4,927 $ (7,708 ) $ 45,166

1Columns may not foot due to rounding.

2These amounts represent the non-interest component of payments towards financing obligations for facilities.

