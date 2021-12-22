Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / NCLA Amicus Brief Challenges FEC’s Heightened Standard for Standing in Sen. Cruz’s Campaign Suit

NCLA Amicus Brief Challenges FEC’s Heightened Standard for Standing in Sen. Cruz’s Campaign Suit

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

Federal Election Commission v. Ted Cruz for Senate, et al.

Washington, D.C., Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Federal Election Commission (FEC) is urging the Supreme Court to adopt a new, heightened standard for establishing that an injury is “fairly traceable” to complained‑of conduct, a showing required of all plaintiffs in order to establish their standing to sue. Adopting FEC’s theory of standing would significantly restrict judicial challenges to all kinds of unlawful federal government action. For that reason, the New Civil Liberties Alliance, a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group, filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court today in FEC v. Ted Cruz for Senate, et al., asking the Court to carefully consider the broader negative impact of FEC’s proposed standard.

Consistent with the First Amendment, federal law imposes no limits on the amount of money that candidates for federal office may provide to their own campaigns. Self-financing often takes the form of loans, which a campaign committee may repay using contributions received either before or after the election. Section 304 of the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002 (BCRA), however, states that campaigns may repay no more than $250,000 of pre-election loans with post-election contributions. In his 2018 campaign for reelection to the U.S. Senate from Texas, Appellee Ted Cruz loaned his campaign committee $260,000, $10,000 more than Section 304 permitted him to be repaid using post-election contributions. Appellees filed suit against FEC in federal district court, seeking declaratory and injunctive relief against enforcement of Section 304 and its implementing regulations.

FEC argues that the loss is “fairly traceable” only to the FEC regulation, not to the enabling statute, and thus that Appellees lack Article III standing to challenge the statute. But given the extremely close relationship between FEC’s regulation and Section 304 of the statute (in fact, the statute provides the sole authority for issuing the regulation), NCLA argues that the Appellees’ loss must also be deemed “fairly traceable” to Section 304. NCLA also disputes FEC’s claim that standing is defeated by the Cruz campaign’s deliberate triggering of the law. If that were true, then test-case plaintiffs from Rosa Parks and even earlier would not have had standing to challenge the laws they opposed.

The heightened standing standard proposed by FEC would, if adopted, severely restrict the ability of NCLA and other public-interest organizations to challenge unlawful government action. FEC’s assertions find no support in the Supreme Court’s case law. For these reasons, the Court should affirm the district court’s holding that Appellees possess standing to challenge the constitutionality of Section 304 of the BCRA.

NCLA released the following statement:

“FEC’s position is not simply wrong; it also threatens to impair the ability of NCLA and like-minded critics of government overreach to challenge unconstitutional federal statutes.”
— Rich Samp, Senior Litigation Counsel, NCLA

ABOUT NCLA

NCLA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA’s public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans’ fundamental rights.

###

 

CONTACT: Judy Pino
New Civil Liberties Alliance
202-869-5218
judy.pino@ncla.legal

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.