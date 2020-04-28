Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / NCLA Amicus Brief Urges Supreme Court of Georgia to Declare Judicial Deference Unconstitutional

NCLA Amicus Brief Urges Supreme Court of Georgia to Declare Judicial Deference Unconstitutional

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

Premier Healthcare Investments, L.L.C. v. UHS of Anchor, L.P.

Washington, D.C., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The New Civil Liberties Alliance, a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group filed an amicus curiae brief today in the Supreme Court of Georgia in the case of Premier Healthcare Investments, L.L.C. v. UHS of Anchor, L.P. NCLA submitted a neutral brief in support of neither party that solely focuses on the constitutional arguments for rejecting judicial deference and reaffirming the judiciary’s fundamental role outlined in the Constitution to say what the law is. NCLA hopes that Georgia will join the growing Chevron revolt by state supreme courts, including the Arkansas Supreme Court earlier this year.

Under the Georgia Constitution and Code of Judicial Conduct, judges are required to exercise independent judgment and to refrain from bias when interpreting the law, but the doctrine of judicial deference commands Georgia judges to abandon their independence and give controlling weight to the agency’s opinion of what a statute means. Judicial deference also runs afoul of due process principles that forbid judges from showing bias for or against a litigant who appears before them when resolving disputes.

The Supreme Court of Georgia has never addressed the constitutional objections to judicial deference raised in the amicus brief—but this case presents the opportunity to do so. The Court of Appeals opinion below openly questioned the viability of judicial deference in Georgia and noted some judges on that court believe the time has come to reconsider such deference. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas recently critiqued judicial deference in his dissent from the denial of certiorari in NCLA’s Baldwin v. United States case, “In the past, I have left open the possibility that ‘there is some unique historical justification for deferring to federal agencies.’ […] It now appears to me that there is no such special justification and that [judicial deference] is inconsistent with accepted principles of statutory interpretation from the first century of the Republic.” The Georgia native’s objections to judicial deference are reflected in the growing trend of states like Florida and Mississippi that have rejected deferring to agencies’ legal interpretations.

The Supreme Court of Georgia should follow suit and declare judicial deference unconstitutional in its opinion.

NCLA released the following statement:

“Even if it’s rarely granted, judicial deference to an agency interpretation compels judges to abandon their duty of independent judgment. No rationale can support a judicial practice that commands systematic bias in favor of the government’s preferred interpretations of statutes. The constitutional failings of judicial deference will continue to haunt the judiciary so long as the doctrine lurks in the caselaw. It’s time for courts to eliminate that lurking threat.”

Jessica Thompson, Litigation Counsel, NCLA

ABOUT NCLA

NCLA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA’s public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans’ fundamental rights.

For more information visit us online at NCLAlegal.org.

 

 

###

CONTACT: Judy Pino, Communications Director
New Civil Liberties Alliance
202-869-5218
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.