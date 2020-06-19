Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / NCLA Appeals Flawed ALJ Ruling on ‘Salt Mine’ Tweet to the National Labor Relations Board

NCLA Appeals Flawed ALJ Ruling on ‘Salt Mine’ Tweet to the National Labor Relations Board

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

Joel Fleming v. FDRLST Media, LLC

Washington, D.C., June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The New Civil Liberties Alliance, a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group, today filed exceptions and a supporting brief to the April 22nddecision issued by a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) in Joel Fleming v. FDRLST Media, LLC.

NCLA takes exception to multiple erroneous conclusions reached by ALJ Kenneth W. Chu, but specifically, those related to subject-matter jurisdiction, personal jurisdiction, venue, and what counts as an unfair labor practice.

On June 6, 2019, Mr. Ben Domenech, co-founder and publisher of The Federalist, an online magazine published by NCLA client FDRLST Media, jokingly commented on his personal Twitter account regarding a current event: “[email protected] first one of you tries to unionize I swear I’ll send you back to the salt mine.” Joel Fleming, a random Tweeter, filed a complaint with NLRB the next day claiming the post constituted an “unfair” labor practice.

NLRB then pursued the case without conducting a proper investigation. The general counsel and Joel Fleming failed to establish subject-matter jurisdiction. The National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) does not empower random people like Mr. Fleming, who was not “aggrieved” by an alleged unfair labor practice, to sick NLRB on an employer to whom he has no relationship.

The general counsel and Mr. Fleming also failed to establish personal jurisdiction over FDRLST. The company is not based in New York, and the alleged unfair labor practice did not occur in and was not directed at anyone residing in New York. Yet NLRB dragged the defendant into that jurisdiction anyway. Therefore, NLRB has subjected FDRLST to an onerous enforcement action where the agency lacks both subject-matter jurisdiction and personal jurisdiction under the Constitution and under NLRB’s own established practice regarding proper venue.

Even if NLRB had proper jurisdiction, NCLA also takes exception to the ALJ’s conclusion that FDRLST violated Section 8(a)(1) of the NLRA with a tweet that “threatened” employees. NCLA maintains that ALJ Chu erred in his decision because the charging party and the Board’s prosecuting attorney failed to prove that FDRLST engaged in an unfair labor practice. The prosecuting attorney offered only his own speculations to prove his case against FDRLST. Such evidence fails to prove the case, and the First Amendment protects Mr. Domenech’s satirical speech.

NCLA requests that the Board schedule oral argument in this case.

NCLA released the following statement:

“This case was never lawfully opened in the first place. Mr. Fleming’s personal crusade against Mr. Domenech’s satirical Twitter commentary on a topic of public conversation has no business being a federal case. This egregious attempt to employ NLRB’s administrative apparatus to silence and punish FDRLST with administrative process and great costs on the basis of an ideological disagreement is entirely unlawful. The Board has a vital opportunity to get its house in order and send a message that it will not tolerate attempts by random people to harass third-party employers for their employees’ personal speech.”

 

— Adi Dynar, Litigation Counsel, NCLA

 

ABOUT NCLA

NCLA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA’s public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans’ fundamental rights.

 

 

###

CONTACT: Judy Pino, Communications Director
New Civil Liberties Alliance
202-869-5218
[email protected]egal

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.