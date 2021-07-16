Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / NCLA Files Comments Deeming Treasury’s “Tax Cut Ban” Final Rule Opaque and Unconstitutional

NCLA Files Comments Deeming Treasury’s “Tax Cut Ban” Final Rule Opaque and Unconstitutional

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Interim Final Rule – Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, 31 CFR Part 35

Washington, D.C., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The U.S. Department of Treasury’s Interim Final Rule (IFR) implementing the “Tax Cut Ban” provision of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) is unconstitutional, NCLA warns in comments filed today. ARPA offers approximately $195 billion to states and their residents to assist with economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, but only on the condition that the states accept the Tax Cut Ban provision of the bill that prohibits reducing state taxes.

The New Civil Liberties Alliance, a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group, argues that the IFR is dead on arrival because the Tax Cut Ban the rule purports to interpret is itself unconstitutionally ambiguous, coercive, and not reasonably related to ARPA’s purposes. Furthermore, Treasury lacks the legislative authority needed to cure these unconstitutional defects.

The Final Rule mandates a complicated and burdensome regulatory scheme whereby each state is required to calculate and report the tax and spending effects of every new law, regulation, or administrative interpretation. This requirement turns state officials into federal bean counters. As a condition of acceptance, a state must agree not to use ARPA relief funds “to either directly or indirectly offset a reduction in the net tax revenue of such State … resulting from a change in law, regulation, or administrative interpretation … that reduces any tax.”

ARPA authorizes Treasury to claw back any funds spent in violation of the Tax Cut Ban. Recognizing the inherent ambiguity in the provision, in May 2021 Treasury published an IFR in the Federal Register that purports to interpret the abstruse ban on tax cuts. The Final Rule states that Treasury would consider all “facts and circumstances” it deems relevant to determine the amount to recoup, if any. The power the IFR confers onto Treasury to determine if and to what extent a state tax cut has been “paid for” using ARPA funds renders Treasury’s system a black box so opaque no state or citizen could decipher its meaning. Instead of curing the statute’s original constitutional defect, the IFR exacerbates the ambiguity problem.

Several states have challenged the Tax Cut Ban in federal courts around the country. Earlier this month, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio Western Division became the first to rule that Treasury, the agency responsible for enforcing aspects of ARPA, could not enforce the Tax Cut Ban provision against the State of Ohio. The Court also rejected Treasury’s Interim Final Rule. In his ruling, United States District Court Judge Douglas Cole concluded that the Tax Cut Ban, as written, falls short of the clarity required for Congress to impose spending conditions under the Constitution. He also concluded that Congress never delegated Treasury power to issue regulations interpreting the Tax Cut Ban in the first place.

ARPA may sound good by offering funds to be expended by the states on a wide range of pandemic-related purposes, including responding to “negative economic impacts” by providing “assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries, such as tourism, travel, and hospitality.” But tax relief is one of the most obvious and direct means of providing such assistance to targeted groups. Prohibiting states from providing tax-relief assistance is not merely unrelated to ARPA’s core purpose; it actively undermines it. NCLA is confident the courts will reject the federal government’s attempt to monopolize the ability to cut taxes while denying that same policy tool to state governments that operate closer to the people.

NCLA released the following statements:

“Treasury cannot wield unconstitutional power to cure the Tax Cut Ban’s underlying constitutional infirmities. Two wrongs do not make a right. Dressing up the Tax Cut Ban in fancy regulatory tax jargon in a rule many times the size of the statutory provisions it’s built on can’t cure the Tax Cut Ban’s fatal flaws.”
Sheng Li, Litigation Counsel, NCLA

“Congress’ unprecedented incursion on state sovereignty and federalism cannot be saved by Treasury’s rule—which only compounds the constitutional injury. Americans elect state lawmakers to determine state fiscal policy, which can never be lawfully surrendered to federal bureaucrats conjuring up a rule that presumes to set the terms of such power.”  
Peggy Little, Senior Litigation Counsel, NCLA

ABOUT NCLA

NCLA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA’s public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans’ fundamental rights.

###

CONTACT: Judy Pino
New Civil Liberties Alliance
202-869-5218
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.