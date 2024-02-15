KC-135 Stratotanker This retired KC-135 air refueling aircraft was flown to McConnell Air Force Base and delivered to Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) to establish the Sustainment Technologies, Research and Automation for Transformative Operations Testbed (STRATO-T). (Photo courtesy of NIAR).

Ann Arbor, MI, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In partnership with the US Air Force and Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR), the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) will co-host a demonstration exercise on the KC-135 Stratotanker April 15-26 in Wichita, KS. Known as STRATO-Tech, it will provide opportunities for technology developers to take part in scenario-based repair demonstrations both on and near a non-flying KC-135 aircraft.

NCMS is a 35-year-old organization whose mission is to create opportunities for highly capable companies to work collaboratively with government providers and end users who need their innovations and technology solutions. As a member-based nonprofit organization, it has built a vast network of industry, government, and academia partners to help speed the development, demonstration, and transition of innovative technologies efficiently, with less risk and lower cost.

NCMS will be assisting the Air Force with identifying providers of desired sustainment capabilities and vetting industry and academic participants for STRATO-Tech. Air Force sustainment leaders will give participants various real-world scenarios, focused on 1) Rapid ground-turn with minimum equipment and 2) Modernized aircraft battle damage repair. All scenarios are designed to enable demonstrations and evaluations for the viability and efficacy of unique or collaborative capabilities.

Key Air Force decision-makers and subject matter experts will be in attendance and eager to evaluate these technologies and provide firsthand experience of their needs and challenges.

Organizations seeking to participate will need to submit an application detailing the specific capabilities they would like to demonstrate at the event. Submissions are due by Friday, March 8. To learn more about the event and download the application materials, visit: https://www.ncms.org/strato-t.

NCMS is a cross-industry technology development consortium dedicated to improving the competitiveness and strength of the US industrial base for 35 years. NCMS enables world-class companies to work effectively with other members on new opportunities—matching highly capable companies with the providers and end users who need their innovations and technology solutions.

CONTACT: Pam Hurt National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) 734-995-0496 [email protected]