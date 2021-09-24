NCPA, Pharmacy Times Launching New Podcast for Independent Pharmacy Teams

Breaking News
Independent Rx Forum to feature the latest in education, events, advocacy, and practice management

Alexandria, Va., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Community Pharmacists Association and Pharmacy Times are teaming up to launch the Independent Rx Forum, a new national podcast focused on independent pharmacy issues. The first episode is now available.

The Independent Rx Forum podcast will be released monthly under the Pharmacy Focus umbrella, which is available on major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. A host from Pharmacy Times will be speaking with NCPA staff, leadership or other independent pharmacy experts about how the industry is changing, what these neighborhood pharmacies need to stay cutting-edge and sustainable into the future, and how NCPA works to support their success.

“Pharmacists have more contact with patients than any other health care provider; that’s especially true when it comes to independent community pharmacists, who are agents of change in offering patient-based services that differentiate their pharmacies from others,” said NCPA CEO B. Douglas Hoey, pharmacist, MBA. “We’re grateful for this opportunity to partner with Pharmacy Times and highlight ‘show-me’ practice transformation tips, priority advocacy efforts, and other ways to take pharmacy and patient care to the next level.”

“Built on the fundamentals of personalized and community-based care, independent pharmacies play an integral role in our health care system,” said Gil Hernandez, vice president of Pharmacy & Healthcare Communications LLC, publisher of Pharmacy Times. “In collaboration with NCPA, we look forward to continuing to elevate the voice of community pharmacists, and remain dedicated to providing resources to help guide the industry as it evolves from filling prescriptions to more broadly caring for patients.”

About NCPA
Founded in 1898, the National Community Pharmacists Association is the voice for the community pharmacist, representing more than 21,000 pharmacies that employ 250,000 individuals nationwide. Community pharmacies are rooted in the communities where they are located and are among America’s most accessible health care providers. To learn more, visit www.ncpa.org.

About Pharmacy Times
Pharmacy Times is the industry-leading multimedia pharmacy network of community, health system, oncology, and specialty pharmacy platforms, providing practical clinical and professional information pharmacists can use in their everyday practices when counseling patients and interacting with other health care providers. Each issue and the website contain articles and features covering industry trends, drug interactions, patient education, disease state management, patient counseling, product news, pharmacy law, and more. Additionally, Pharmacy Times Continuing Education is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education. Pharmacy Times is a brand of MJH Life Sciences, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

