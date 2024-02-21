Daniel Jones Daniel Jones is CEO of North Carolina Regional MLS (NCRMLS)

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new partnership between North Carolina Regional MLS (NCRMLS) and Ask The Agent (ATA) brings the cutting-edge interactive video software platform to NCRMLS’s real estate professionals, marking an “exciting development” in North Carolina’s real estate industry. This collaboration brings forth a suite of innovative tools and features designed to empower real estate agents and revolutionize the way they engage with clients and attract new ones.

“While agents will reap immediate benefits through this exciting development with Ask The Agent, ultimately, it will improve the home buyers’ journey,” said Daniel Jones, CEO of NCRMLS. “This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our continuing commitment to providing our real estate professionals with the most advanced tools, such as this powerful video platform, and resources that help them and their clients while attracting new clients.”

At the heart of this new partnership is the Ask the Agent suite, which includes Meet the Agent, the Property Listing Channel, the Agent Broadcast Channel, and the Agent Dashboard. Collectively, these components represent a significant leap forward in real estate technology by equipping agents with the tech tools they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive market.

“We are excited to join forces with NCRMLS to bring our cutting-edge interactive video software to their real estate professionals,” said James Beckmann, CEO of ATA. “Our mission is to empower agents with the technology they need to thrive in today’s competitive market, and this partnership is a testament to that commitment.”

Introducing interactive video software can enhance how real estate professionals interact with clients and showcase properties. The interactive nature of the software provides a more engaging and immersive experience for potential buyers, ultimately leading to more effective leads and better client engagement. The Agent Dashboard and other tools within the Ask the Agent suite streamline and enhance the day-to-day operations of real estate agents, allowing them to manage their listings, communicate with clients, and broadcast their expertise more effectively.

As the industry continues to evolve, partnerships like the one between NCRMLS and ATA demonstrate a commitment to innovation and a dedication to equipping real estate professionals with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly changing environment. Learn more about Ask the Agent at https://meettheagent.io/MeetATA.

About Ask the Agent: Founded in 2022, Ask the Agent (ATA) is an industry-leading video communications software company for real estate professionals designed to innovate and streamline the process for agents and clients to engage. ATA short form videos featuring the agent, insightful Q&As and the agent’s listings are easily integrated into all marketing channels that agents already use every day. ATA’s suite of products provides time-saving benefits that help agents deliver better and more personalized service. For more information, please visit www.asktheagent.com.

About NCRMLS: NCRMLS represents over 12,000 Brokers and Appraisers, with an extensive footprint encompassing over 47 percent of North Carolina, covering 389 cities and towns in 41 counties. NCRMLS is a Wholesale Cooperative MLS that empowers Realtor Associations & MLSs of all sizes in the Carolinas by connecting their Realtors and appraisers with the most reliable and accurate data with a powerful best-in-class toolset that includes innovative training. Find more information at www.ncrmls.com.

