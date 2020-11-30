Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. Announces Anticipated Completion of Reverse Stock Split

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. Announces Anticipated Completion of Reverse Stock Split

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

HOUSTON, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM) (the “Company,” “NCS,” “we” or “us”) today announced that it has filed a Certificate of Amendment to the Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to effect, on December 1, 2020, a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its shares of common stock, as previously disclosed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company’s common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on December 1, 2020. The number of authorized shares of NCS common stock has also been reduced from 225,000,000 to 11,250,000.

The Company’s shares of common stock will continue to trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “NCSM” but will trade under a new CUSIP number. The reverse stock split is intended to increase the market price per share of the Company’s common stock in order to comply with NASDAQ’s continued listing standards relating to minimum price per share.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of highly engineered products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. NCS provides products and services to exploration and production companies for use in horizontal wells in unconventional oil and natural gas formations throughout North America and in selected international markets, including Argentina, China, Russia, the Middle East and the North Sea. NCS’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “NCSM.” Additional information is available on the website, www.ncsmultistage.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated effectiveness of the reverse stock split, the per share price of the Company’s common stock and our compliance with NASDAQ listing standards.  Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release speaks only as of the date on which the Company makes it. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, including the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under Item 1A. “Risk Factors,” as may be updated, amended or modified in the Company’s filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:
Ryan Hummer
Chief Financial Officer
+1 281-453-2222
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.