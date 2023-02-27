HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (“NCS” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NCSM) will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). NCS will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings release the evening prior to the conference call.

To access the conference call, please dial 1-833-630-1956 and ask to join the NCS Multistage call. It is recommended that participants join at least 10 minutes prior to the event start. The replay will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately seven days.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of highly engineered products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well construction, well completions and field development strategies. NCS provides products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore and offshore wells, predominantly wells that have been drilled with horizontal laterals in both unconventional and conventional oil and natural gas formations. NCS’s products and services are utilized in oil and natural gas basins throughout North America and in selected international markets, including Argentina, China, the Middle East and the North Sea. NCS’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “NCSM.” Additional information is available on the website, www.ncsmultistage.com.

Contact:

Michael Morrison

Chief Financial Officer

+1 281-453-2222

IR@ncsmultistage.com